Milwaukee Electronics names new president

Glendale-based Milwaukee Electronics Co. has promoted chief operating officer Rick McClain to president of the organization.

P. Michael Stoehr will continue as chief executive officer. He previously also held the title of president.

Stoehr said the company sought to have a succession plan “that ensures not only strong leadership, but a strong commitment to the culture that has brought us business success.”

“This organizational change is part of a transition plan designed to achieve that goal,” Stoehr said. “Rick has a strong track record of moving our company forward in a variety of business and technical initiatives that have enhanced our systems strategy, standardized our equipment platform and helped our business service mix evolve to support our customer’s changing needs. He is ready to take a stronger role in running the day-to-day activities of the company.”

He added the change would give him more time to focus on strategic initiatives and customer relationships.

Milwaukee Electronics designs and manufactures custom circuit board assemblies for medical, telecommunications, transportation, military and HVAC industries. The company has manufacturing operations in Glendale, Oregon and Mexico.

McClain joined the company in 1999 and was general manager of the Oregon facility until being promoted to COO in 2016.