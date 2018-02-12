Milwaukee balcony and stair manufacturer expanding

The company that has created many of the metal and aluminum staircases and balconies on many of downtown Milwaukee’s newest apartment buildings, is planning to move part of its operations to a larger building.

Midwest Stairs & Iron is seeking a $540,000 loan from the Milwaukee Economic Development Corp. to purchase a building at 8220 W. Sleske Court, to move all of the non-ferrous metal fabrication from the company’s building at 8111 W. Bradley Road.

Howard Wurgler said the 49,802-square-foot building on Sleske Court is double the size of his current facility. He is hoping to close on the property by the end of March.

The total cost of the project is $1.35 million.

Midwest Stairs & Iron is headquartered at 4160 S. 13th St.

Wurgler started building balconies and stairs in his garage in the early 1980s.

Midwest Stairs & Iron was incorporated in 2006. The company employs 57 people. The move will allow Midwest Stairs & Iron to grow by 12-15 employees over the next two years, Wurgler said.

The company does projects across the United States. Local construction projects include the balconies on the Rhythm apartments, 1640 N. Water St., and the Freshwater Plaza apartments, 1320 S. 1st St., and the staircase at the new Bader Rutter headquarters.

The MEDC Loan and Finance Committee will consider the company’s request on Tuesday.