Milwaukee balcony and stair manufacturer expanding

Midwest Stairs & Iron seeking MEDC loan

by

February 12, 2018, 12:07 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/manufacturing-logistics/milwaukee-balcony-and-stair-manufacturer-expanding/

The company that has created many of the metal and aluminum staircases and balconies on many of downtown Milwaukee’s newest apartment buildings, is planning to move part of its operations to a larger building.

Midwest Stairs & Iron built the balconies at The Trio in Walker’s Point.

Midwest Stairs & Iron is seeking a $540,000 loan from the Milwaukee Economic Development Corp. to purchase a building at 8220 W. Sleske Court, to move all of the non-ferrous metal fabrication from the company’s building at 8111 W. Bradley Road.

Howard Wurgler said the 49,802-square-foot building on Sleske Court is double the size of his current facility. He is hoping to close on the property by the end of March.

The total cost of the project is $1.35 million.

Midwest Stairs & Iron is headquartered at 4160 S. 13th St.

Wurgler started building balconies and stairs in his garage in the early 1980s.

Midwest Stairs & Iron was incorporated in 2006. The company employs 57 people. The move will allow Midwest Stairs & Iron to grow by 12-15 employees over the next two years, Wurgler said.

The company does projects across the United States. Local construction projects include the balconies on the Rhythm apartments, 1640 N. Water St., and the Freshwater Plaza apartments, 1320 S. 1st St., and the staircase at the new Bader Rutter headquarters.

The MEDC Loan and Finance Committee will consider the company’s request on Tuesday.

The company that has created many of the metal and aluminum staircases and balconies on many of downtown Milwaukee’s newest apartment buildings, is planning to move part of its operations to a larger building.

Midwest Stairs & Iron built the balconies at The Trio in Walker’s Point.

Midwest Stairs & Iron is seeking a $540,000 loan from the Milwaukee Economic Development Corp. to purchase a building at 8220 W. Sleske Court, to move all of the non-ferrous metal fabrication from the company’s building at 8111 W. Bradley Road.

Howard Wurgler said the 49,802-square-foot building on Sleske Court is double the size of his current facility. He is hoping to close on the property by the end of March.

The total cost of the project is $1.35 million.

Midwest Stairs & Iron is headquartered at 4160 S. 13th St.

Wurgler started building balconies and stairs in his garage in the early 1980s.

Midwest Stairs & Iron was incorporated in 2006. The company employs 57 people. The move will allow Midwest Stairs & Iron to grow by 12-15 employees over the next two years, Wurgler said.

The company does projects across the United States. Local construction projects include the balconies on the Rhythm apartments, 1640 N. Water St., and the Freshwater Plaza apartments, 1320 S. 1st St., and the staircase at the new Bader Rutter headquarters.

The MEDC Loan and Finance Committee will consider the company’s request on Tuesday.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Where do you usually shop?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The next generation sketches a path for growth at R.A. Smith

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Not your father’s factory
Not your father’s factory

Today’s manufacturing environment is safer, more inclusive, and higher-tech than the past

by Linda Kiedrowski

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Investment and Tax Update
Embassy Suites Hotel

02/15/20185:30 pm-7:00 pm

IBAW presents Meet the Candidates
Wisconsin Club

02/16/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Milwaukee Small Business and Franchise Networking Event
Greywolf Partners (Honey Creek Business Park)

02/27/20186:00 pm-8:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm