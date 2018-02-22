Milwaukee-area firms shut out of Manufacturer of the Year awards

None of the seven companies recognized in the annual Manufacturer of the Year awards presented by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce are based in southeastern Wisconsin.

Oshkosh Corp. received the grand award in the mega category, followed by Wausau-based Linetec for large firms, Middleton’s Automation Components Inc. in medium and Nicolet Plastics of Mountain in the small category.

Green Bay-based Carnivore Meat Co. LLC received a special award for global brand growth. Madison-based Exact Sciences Corp. was recognized for exceptional growth and service and Woodville-based iMARK Molding Inc. was recognized for enterprise-wide precision.

“Manufacturing is what built the middle class and drives Wisconsin’s economy,” said Kurt R. Bauer, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce president and chief executive officer. “We are proud to recognize these companies for the immense impact they have on their local communities and the State of Wisconsin.”

Seven of the 23 companies nominated for the 30th annual awards program were from southeastern Wisconsin, but none received awards during a black-tie program Thursday at The Pfister. Those companies included Baker’s Quality Pizza Crusts Inc., Carbide Grinding Co. Inc, EmbedTek, Generac and The Spancrete Group Inc., all of Waukesha. Milwaukee-based Vulcan Global Manufacturing Solutions Inc. and Plymouth-based Sargento Foods Inc. were also nominated.