MGS considering expansion of Germantown facility

Village to review addition plans Monday

by

May 11, 2018, 12:43 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/manufacturing-logistics/mgs-considering-expansion-of-germantown-facility/

MGS Manufacturing Group is considering the expansion of its facilities just off Maple Road in Germantown, adding nearly 27,000 square feet of space and raising a portion of the roof to add a clean room production environment, according to documents submitted to the village.

An MSI General rendering of the proposed expansion

Company officials declined to comment on the plans, except to say that MGS is evaluating its options, including potential expansion outside of Wisconsin.

The proposed addition is included on the Germantown plan commission agenda for Monday. It would bring the manufacturing facility, located at W190 N11701 Moldmakers Way, to roughly 197,500 square feet.

MGS also has its headquarters building located just east of the facility facing Maple Road.

Plans also call for raising the roof of the existing building by 6 feet over a roughly 13,000-square-foot area to make room for a clean room production and support area.

MGS manufacturers high precision plastics products and also provides scalable automation and turnkey manufacturing systems. The company has more than 1,700 employees worldwide serving health care, electronics, automotive, consumer and industrial markets.

MGS Manufacturing Group is considering the expansion of its facilities just off Maple Road in Germantown, adding nearly 27,000 square feet of space and raising a portion of the roof to add a clean room production environment, according to documents submitted to the village.

An MSI General rendering of the proposed expansion

Company officials declined to comment on the plans, except to say that MGS is evaluating its options, including potential expansion outside of Wisconsin.

The proposed addition is included on the Germantown plan commission agenda for Monday. It would bring the manufacturing facility, located at W190 N11701 Moldmakers Way, to roughly 197,500 square feet.

MGS also has its headquarters building located just east of the facility facing Maple Road.

Plans also call for raising the roof of the existing building by 6 feet over a roughly 13,000-square-foot area to make room for a clean room production and support area.

MGS manufacturers high precision plastics products and also provides scalable automation and turnkey manufacturing systems. The company has more than 1,700 employees worldwide serving health care, electronics, automotive, consumer and industrial markets.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to shop at the IKEA store in Oak Creek?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

‘Survivorship is the goal’

Emerging cancer therapy shows promise at Froedtert & MCW

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Five ways to use business debt to your advantage
Five ways to use business debt to your advantage

Meet and exceed goals through realizing the benefits of loans

by Mike Flynn

From startup to successful
From startup to successful

What two Milwaukee business leaders have learned

by Tracy Meeks

Delivering brand experience in the workplace
Delivering brand experience in the workplace

An important marketing tool to tell the story, drive the mission and enhance strategy

by Stephanie Anderson

The link between broker compensation and objectivity
The link between broker compensation and objectivity

Talk to your benefits broker about how they are compensated for your business

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

National Hispanic Corporate Council Annual Member Summit
Northwestern Mutual

05/16/2018-05/17/201811:00 am-9:00 pm

RISE! 9th Annual Women’s Success Summit
Four Points by Sheraton

05/22/201810:15 am-3:00 pm

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis DATE WITH A PLATE
Intercontinental Hotel

05/30/20185:30 pm-8:30 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm