MGS considering expansion of Germantown facility

MGS Manufacturing Group is considering the expansion of its facilities just off Maple Road in Germantown, adding nearly 27,000 square feet of space and raising a portion of the roof to add a clean room production environment, according to documents submitted to the village.

Company officials declined to comment on the plans, except to say that MGS is evaluating its options, including potential expansion outside of Wisconsin.

The proposed addition is included on the Germantown plan commission agenda for Monday. It would bring the manufacturing facility, located at W190 N11701 Moldmakers Way, to roughly 197,500 square feet.

MGS also has its headquarters building located just east of the facility facing Maple Road.

Plans also call for raising the roof of the existing building by 6 feet over a roughly 13,000-square-foot area to make room for a clean room production and support area.

MGS manufacturers high precision plastics products and also provides scalable automation and turnkey manufacturing systems. The company has more than 1,700 employees worldwide serving health care, electronics, automotive, consumer and industrial markets.