Metallic Tube Applications moving to larger Sheboygan Falls facility

Company to be in Sheboygan Falls Business Park

by

April 23, 2018, 11:10 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/manufacturing-logistics/metallic-tube-applications-moving-to-larger-sheboygan-falls-facility/

Sheboygan Falls-based Metallic Tube Applications LLC will move into a larger facility later this year in the Sheboygan Falls Business Park.

Kris and Rick Brickner of Metallic Tube

Metallic Tube, which provides steel bending and fabrication services, has been leasing a 7,000-square-foot space at 410 Forest St. but will now own an 18,000-square-foot facility in the business park, which is near Highway TT and Highway C. The owner of the nearly 15-year-old company says the business has outgrown its current space.

“We have a very loyal base of customers,” said Rick Brickner. “We will be able to meet additional customer demand from a larger and more efficient facility.”

Brickner said he never really gave any consideration to leaving the community and thanked city officials for helping him expand.

Bank First National and the Sheboygan County Revolving Loan Fund provided financing for the expansion. The Small Business Development Center at UW-Green Bay and the Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp. helped Brickner through development of a business plan and application process.

“We’ve been working with Rick on the project for nearly two years,” said Jim Schuessler, SCEDC business development manager. “He’s a hands-on guy that has built his business and team from the ground up, and now he is ready for the next stage. Guys like him are fueling the broadening economic ecosystem here that helps make Sheboygan County so vibrant.”

Sheboygan Falls-based Metallic Tube Applications LLC will move into a larger facility later this year in the Sheboygan Falls Business Park.

Kris and Rick Brickner of Metallic Tube

Metallic Tube, which provides steel bending and fabrication services, has been leasing a 7,000-square-foot space at 410 Forest St. but will now own an 18,000-square-foot facility in the business park, which is near Highway TT and Highway C. The owner of the nearly 15-year-old company says the business has outgrown its current space.

“We have a very loyal base of customers,” said Rick Brickner. “We will be able to meet additional customer demand from a larger and more efficient facility.”

Brickner said he never really gave any consideration to leaving the community and thanked city officials for helping him expand.

Bank First National and the Sheboygan County Revolving Loan Fund provided financing for the expansion. The Small Business Development Center at UW-Green Bay and the Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp. helped Brickner through development of a business plan and application process.

“We’ve been working with Rick on the project for nearly two years,” said Jim Schuessler, SCEDC business development manager. “He’s a hands-on guy that has built his business and team from the ground up, and now he is ready for the next stage. Guys like him are fueling the broadening economic ecosystem here that helps make Sheboygan County so vibrant.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What hospital does your family use most often?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Who’s going to ride the streetcar?

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Delivering brand experience in the workplace
Delivering brand experience in the workplace

An important marketing tool to tell the story, drive the mission and enhance strategy

by Stephanie Anderson

The link between broker compensation and objectivity
The link between broker compensation and objectivity

Talk to your benefits broker about how they are compensated for your business

by Jim Mueller

The workplace: A tool to compete for talent
The workplace: A tool to compete for talent

The workforce is changing and the workplace needs to keep pace

by Stephanie Anderson

Mindfulness over matter
Mindfulness over matter

Combatting stress through self-awareness

by Paul Nobile

Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?
Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?

Consumers deserve to know their options, but providers and insurers don’t reveal their prices

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Finance In Manufacturing - Paranet Roundtable Discussion
The Paranet Group Headquarters

04/24/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Schenck's 2018 Sales & Use Tax
Hilton Garden Inn Milwaukee Park Place

04/24/20188:00 am-10:30 am

Anniversary Luncheon, featuring gold medalist Aly Raisman
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

04/25/201810:30 am-1:30 pm

Your Action Plan for Successful Aging and Retirement
Embassy Suites Hotel

04/26/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Opioid Crisis: Gathering Forces to Confront the Epidemic
Italian Community Center

04/26/20188:00 am-12:00 pm