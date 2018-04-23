Metallic Tube Applications moving to larger Sheboygan Falls facility

Sheboygan Falls-based Metallic Tube Applications LLC will move into a larger facility later this year in the Sheboygan Falls Business Park.

Metallic Tube, which provides steel bending and fabrication services, has been leasing a 7,000-square-foot space at 410 Forest St. but will now own an 18,000-square-foot facility in the business park, which is near Highway TT and Highway C. The owner of the nearly 15-year-old company says the business has outgrown its current space.

“We have a very loyal base of customers,” said Rick Brickner. “We will be able to meet additional customer demand from a larger and more efficient facility.”

Brickner said he never really gave any consideration to leaving the community and thanked city officials for helping him expand.

Bank First National and the Sheboygan County Revolving Loan Fund provided financing for the expansion. The Small Business Development Center at UW-Green Bay and the Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp. helped Brickner through development of a business plan and application process.

“We’ve been working with Rick on the project for nearly two years,” said Jim Schuessler, SCEDC business development manager. “He’s a hands-on guy that has built his business and team from the ground up, and now he is ready for the next stage. Guys like him are fueling the broadening economic ecosystem here that helps make Sheboygan County so vibrant.”