Little change in Wisconsin employment in September

Manufacturing leads job gains over last year

by

October 18, 2018, 1:04 PM

Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was unchanged in September and private sector employment was down slightly, according to data released Thursday by the Department of Workforce Development.

The biggest change from August in the monthly employment release was a drop of 7,600 in the seasonally-adjusted overall civilian labor force. While the shift was statistically significant, it represented a decrease of around 0.25 percent.

The seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate remained at 3 percent. State officials highlighted that September was the eighth straight month the rate was at or below 3 percent.

Private sector employment was down by 900 in September. Gains in construction, nondurable goods manufacturing and professional and business services were offset by losses in wholesale and retail trade.

The nation’s unemployment rate decreased 0.2 percentage points in September to 3.7 percent. The country added 121,000 private sector jobs during the month.

Additional data for other states will be released Friday.

August employment data for Wisconsin was also revised in the latest release with a decrease of 100 jobs increasing to a drop of 1,700.

The Department of Workforce Development highlighted the state’s job gains compared to September of last year. Private sector employment is up by 35,900.

An increase of 16,500 in durable goods manufacturing accounts for a large portion of Wisconsin’s job gains.

Service providing industries are up by 11,400 overall with particular strength in health care and special assistance and accommodation and food services. Financial activities and both wholesale and retail trade are down.

