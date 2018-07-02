Kobylinski named chairman of Jason Industries

Jeffry Quinn to remain on board

by

July 02, 2018, 11:06 AM

Brian Kobylinski is now the chairman of Milwaukee-based Jason Industries Inc., taking over for Jeffry Quinn.

Kobylinski

Quinn, who led the acquisition of the company by Quinpario Acquisition Corp. in 2014 and owns more than 16 percent of Jason’s stock, will stay on the board.

Kobylinski joined Jason in 2016 from Menomonee Falls-based Actuant Corp. He initially served as chief operating officer and was named chief executive officer by the end of the year. Jason Industries is a diversified industrial manufacturer with businesses in finishing, components, seating and acoustics markets.

“Under Koby’s leadership, Jason has made significant progress improving business performance over the last two years. He has also made meaningful contributions to strategic discussions as part of the board, making now the right time for this natural succession to the chairman role,” Quinn said.

Quinn was also named chief executive officer the Australian titanium-mining firm Tronox Ltd. in December.

“This change will enable me to devote more time to my other professional obligations, and I look forward to continuing our work together on the board to improve and transform the company,” Quinn said.

Jason Industries also expanded its board by adding Nelson Obus, managing member of Wynnefield Capital Management  and general partner of Wynnefield Capital Inc.

How are President Trump's tariffs affecting your company?

