Jonco Industries expanding to Bradley Road building

Milwaukee-based Jonco Industries will expand its operations to a newly purchased facility at 8512 W. Bradley Road on the city’s far northwest side.

Tom Ryan, owner of Jonco, said the facility is the company’s 12th location within the city, adding the facilities are all in close proximity to public transportation.

“I like the city,” he said. “I’m a believer that that’s where the majority of the people are that are looking for work.”

Jonco, which is headquartered at 2800 W. Custer Ave., provides a variety of manufacturing services including prototyping, fabrication, packaging, cutting and routing, printing, product assembly, warehousing and contract sewing.

An affiliate of Jonco bought the nearly 51,500-square-foot building from an affiliate of Madison-based Sara Investment Real Estate for $1.5 million, according to state records.

Ryan said the purchase would accommodate the growth of tenants in some of his other facilities. Jonco will use about one-third of the building and lease the remaining two-thirds.