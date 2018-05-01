Johnson Controls sales efforts gaining traction

Review of power solutions business ongoing

by

May 01, 2018, 1:34 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/manufacturing-logistics/johnson-controls-sales-efforts-gaining-traction/

The increased emphasis Johnson Controls International plc has placed on growing sales in its building business is beginning to translate into results with a 3 percent increase in revenue and improving orders during its fiscal second quarter.

George Oliver, Johnson Controls chairman and chief executive officer, said the company has been building momentum across the organization and he’s becoming more confident investments are paying off.

“We’ve been intently focused on transforming for growth,” Oliver said.

In November, Oliver said the company would add 400 net new sales positions during fiscal 2018 while adjusting incentive structures to focus on higher margin offerings.

Oliver said Tuesday the company was able to reach its target for new positions by the end of the second quarter and was seeing better than expected productivity from those new hires.

He also said Johnson Controls would continue to add additional sales positions in select regions and businesses throughout the year.

Revenue for the company, which is operated from headquarters in Glendale and based in Ireland for tax purposes, increased 3 percent to $7.48 billion, including a 1 percent organic increase.

Net income improved from a $148 million, or 16 cents per diluted share, loss to a $438 million, or 47 cents per share, profit. Adjusted earnings improved from 50 to 53 cents per diluted share.

Orders in JCI’s building solutions business were up across geographies during the quarter. Excluding mergers and acquisitions and foreign currency, North America was up 4 percent; Europe, Middle East and Africa/Latin America was up 10 percent and Asia Pacific was up 10 percent.

Organic sales in building solutions was more mixed. North America increased 1 percent with growth in HVAC and controls. Europe, Middle East and Africa/Latin America was down 3 percent with lower volumes in Europe and the Middle East offsetting strength in Latin America. Asia Pacific was down 2 percent with declines in project installations offsetting service growth.

The global products business increased revenue 1 percent, including a 6 percent increase in organic sales.

The power solutions business increased revenue 9 percent, but excluding higher lead costs and foreign currency organic sales were down 2 percent. Original equipment battery shipments were down 2 percent and aftermarket shipments were down 6 percent. Start-stop battery shipments were up 14 percent.

Johnson Controls announced last month it is “exploring strategic alternatives” for the power solutions business, which could include selling the business.

Oliver declined to provide much additional information during the company’s earnings call Tuesday. He said the underlying fundamentals of the business “are extremely strong” and the review is making progress.

Asked to elaborate on what “progress” looked like, Oliver said he wasn’t in a position to provide more detail.

“We’re right in the middle of the process, working through it, and so there’s not much more I can add at this point,” he said. “Certainly as we read a decision and complete the analysis, we’d be positioned to be able to update and communicate to all of you.”

The increased emphasis Johnson Controls International plc has placed on growing sales in its building business is beginning to translate into results with a 3 percent increase in revenue and improving orders during its fiscal second quarter.

George Oliver, Johnson Controls chairman and chief executive officer, said the company has been building momentum across the organization and he’s becoming more confident investments are paying off.

“We’ve been intently focused on transforming for growth,” Oliver said.

In November, Oliver said the company would add 400 net new sales positions during fiscal 2018 while adjusting incentive structures to focus on higher margin offerings.

Oliver said Tuesday the company was able to reach its target for new positions by the end of the second quarter and was seeing better than expected productivity from those new hires.

He also said Johnson Controls would continue to add additional sales positions in select regions and businesses throughout the year.

Revenue for the company, which is operated from headquarters in Glendale and based in Ireland for tax purposes, increased 3 percent to $7.48 billion, including a 1 percent organic increase.

Net income improved from a $148 million, or 16 cents per diluted share, loss to a $438 million, or 47 cents per share, profit. Adjusted earnings improved from 50 to 53 cents per diluted share.

Orders in JCI’s building solutions business were up across geographies during the quarter. Excluding mergers and acquisitions and foreign currency, North America was up 4 percent; Europe, Middle East and Africa/Latin America was up 10 percent and Asia Pacific was up 10 percent.

Organic sales in building solutions was more mixed. North America increased 1 percent with growth in HVAC and controls. Europe, Middle East and Africa/Latin America was down 3 percent with lower volumes in Europe and the Middle East offsetting strength in Latin America. Asia Pacific was down 2 percent with declines in project installations offsetting service growth.

The global products business increased revenue 1 percent, including a 6 percent increase in organic sales.

The power solutions business increased revenue 9 percent, but excluding higher lead costs and foreign currency organic sales were down 2 percent. Original equipment battery shipments were down 2 percent and aftermarket shipments were down 6 percent. Start-stop battery shipments were up 14 percent.

Johnson Controls announced last month it is “exploring strategic alternatives” for the power solutions business, which could include selling the business.

Oliver declined to provide much additional information during the company’s earnings call Tuesday. He said the underlying fundamentals of the business “are extremely strong” and the review is making progress.

Asked to elaborate on what “progress” looked like, Oliver said he wasn’t in a position to provide more detail.

“We’re right in the middle of the process, working through it, and so there’s not much more I can add at this point,” he said. “Certainly as we read a decision and complete the analysis, we’d be positioned to be able to update and communicate to all of you.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the state provide incentives to attract Foxconn suppliers to Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

‘Survivorship is the goal’

Emerging cancer therapy shows promise at Froedtert & MCW

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Delivering brand experience in the workplace
Delivering brand experience in the workplace

An important marketing tool to tell the story, drive the mission and enhance strategy

by Stephanie Anderson

The link between broker compensation and objectivity
The link between broker compensation and objectivity

Talk to your benefits broker about how they are compensated for your business

by Jim Mueller

The workplace: A tool to compete for talent
The workplace: A tool to compete for talent

The workforce is changing and the workplace needs to keep pace

by Stephanie Anderson

Mindfulness over matter
Mindfulness over matter

Combatting stress through self-awareness

by Paul Nobile

Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?
Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?

Consumers deserve to know their options, but providers and insurers don’t reveal their prices

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

SCORE/SBA Small Business Awards Breakfast
Milwaukee Marriott West

05/04/20187:30 am-11:30 am

How Leaders Manage Crisis, Change, and Communications
Baird Corporate Headquarters

05/08/20188:30 am-1:30 pm

Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/09/20187:30 am-5:00 pm

RISE! 9th Annual Women’s Success Summit
Four Points by Sheraton

05/22/201810:15 am-3:00 pm

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis DATE WITH A PLATE
Intercontinental Hotel

05/30/20185:30 pm-8:30 pm