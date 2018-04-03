Johnson Controls names new CIO

Johnson Controls International plc has named Nancy Berce its new chief information officer, replacing John Repko, who is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities.

“Nancy is a seasoned global business leader who will bring to Johnson Controls a strong background in building collaborations between IT and the business community,” said George Oliver, Johnson Controls chairman and chief executive officer.

Berce was most recently vice president of business and technology services at Abbott Laboratories. She joined Abbott in 1996 and held a number of leadership positions, including serving as CIO.

She earned bachelor’s degrees in mathematics and computer information systems from Regis University in Colorado and a master’s in mathematics from the Colorado School of Mines.

Johnson Controls said Repko would pursue “other East Coast opportunities” after completing a two-year commitment to lead the company’s IT function. Repko was among the Tyco executives named to top JCI positions when the two companies merged in 2016.

“I want to thank John Repko for all of his contributions to both Tyco and Johnson Controls for the last six years, especially as he guided the IT function through the successful integration of the two companies,” Oliver said.