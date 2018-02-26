Inpro COO Glenn Kennedy to chair WMEP board

Two local execs to join board

February 26, 2018, 11:49 AM

Glenn Kennedy, the chief operating office of Muskego-based Inpro Corp., has been named the chairman of the Wisconsin Manufacturing Extension Partnership for 2018, the organization announced.

The board also elected Ashish Bendre, president and chief executive officer of Germantown-based Trans-Coil International, and Greg Lee, an executive recruiter and managing partner in the Cedarburg office of WorldBridge Partners, as two new members.

“The board features a strong and diverse group of leaders that will provide crucial guidance to the WMEP as we work to fulfill our mission of helping Wisconsin manufacturers grow and thrive,” said Tim Wiora, WMEP executive director and CEO.

Kennedy has been with Inpro since 1998 and was named COO in 2012. He said WMEP “will continue to expand its resource offerings to help manufacturing companies remain competitive on the world stage.”

Mark Kaiser, president and COO of Green Bay-Based Lindquist Machine Corp., will serve as vice chair.

Mary Isbister, president of Mequon-based GenMet Corp, will serve as secretary. Rick Kettler, the retired president and COO of Milwaukee-based The Wagner Cos., and Joe Weitzer, a business performance strategist and executive director of the BizTimes Leadership Academy, are returning to the board.

