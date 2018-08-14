Indiana firm plans spec industrial building on Milwaukee’s far northwest side

Indianapolis-based Scannell Properties is considering developing a 150,000-square-foot spec industrial building on Milwaukee’s far northwest side near West Silver Spring Drive and Interstate 41, according to documents submitted to the state Department of Natural Resources.

The company is proposing a “modern industrial building” on vacant land at 12111 and 12255 W. Carmen Ave., just east of Cargill’s cocoa and chocolate facility. Archer Daniels Midland Co. currently owns the two parcels, according to the documents and city records. Archer Daniels Midland sold its chocolate business to Cargill in 2015.

Scannell has reviewed properties in the area for several months and is looking to complete development no later than 2019, Cushman & Wakefield ǀ Boerke principal Jeff Hoffman wrote in an Aug. 7 letter to DNR officials.

Other criteria for the site selection included availability of 12 to 15 acres of industrial zoned land, all necessary infrastructure in place and a location approximately five miles from the Zoo Interchange.

“The subject parcel that has been identified … is the only parcel that has been identified that fit the criteria listed above,” Hoffman wrote.

In an email, Hoffman said he could not provide any additional comment on the project.

As currently designed, the project would impact nearly three-quarters of an acre of wetland, according to documents from Pinnacle Engineering Group. The eventual tenant of the building would have distribution, warehouse or manufacturing operations at the site.

“To date several companies have expressed potential interest in the property; however, because the project completion date is uncertain (as it has not yet received the requested approvals for its development) these companies have been unable to advance their interest towards additional levels of site commitment,” the documents say.