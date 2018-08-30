In challenging time, Harley leans on its history as guide to future

Execs stress company DNA in addressing industry changes

by

August 30, 2018, 1:29 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/manufacturing-logistics/in-challenging-time-harley-leans-on-its-history-as-guide-to-future/

Whether they are confronting new tariffs and a presidential tweet storm or the changing demographics of motorcycle riders, executives at Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson Inc. on Wednesday continually drew on the company’s history in discussing their approach to the future.

Bill Davidson addresses the media on Wednesday.

“Harley has a DNA. It’s called look, sound and feel and we’re experts at it,” said Bill Davidson, vice president of the Harley-Davidson museum. “Whatever we apply that DNA to, we will be successful. We will be leaders.”

Davidson pointed to the interest from riders when the company first unveiled its Livewire electric motorcycle prototype several years ago as proof Harley can go beyond its traditional products. He added that the production Livewire, which will be launched next year, is engineered to be unique in the marketplace.

“Our brand is iconic and it’s iconic for many, many reasons,” Davidson said. “We’ve learned what not to do and we have learned what to do over 115 years.”

Davidson and other Harley executives spoke Wednesday with media members in town for the company’s 115th anniversary celebration. Many of the questions focused on how the company is handling the fallout from increased tariffs on European motorcycles or on how Harley will compete as it expands into new product segments.

The European tariffs, a response to increased U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum, prompted Harley to shift production of motorcycles for Europe out of the U.S. The decision has landed Harley in the crosshairs of President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, with the president mentioning the company repeatedly over the summer. Trump even expressed support for a Harley boycott and said he would help competitors.

Executives did not go into specifics on the decision when asked, but Dave Cottleleer, Harley vice president and managing director for U.S. sales, stressed that the company is about inclusion, togetherness, community and freedom.

“We as a company, we strive to be absolutely apolitical, because what’s important to us is that experience of togetherness and rising,” Cottleleer said. “That’s what this celebration is about, that’s what we are absolutely focused on this weekend.”

Heather Malenshek, Harley vice president of marketing, said Harley will not lose its status as an iconic American brand when asked if the possibility is a concern.

“As a company we have a very strong DNA, a very strong essence to who we are as a brand,” Malenshek said. “That comes through in every product that we make and everything that we do, so I don’t have any fear of that.”

“We have 115 years to show that we won’t lose that iconic status,” she added. “There’s no other company our there, certainly not in this industry, that’s had 115 continuous years.”

In addition to dealing with challenges from Trump and tariffs, Harley is also confronting shifting demographics in the motorcycle industry and changing consumer preferences. The company laid out a strategy in late July that calls for its entrance into adventure touring and streetfighter motorcycle segments along with launching electric products.

Pressed on how Harley would be able to compete in those new segments, the executives again fell back on the company’s reputation and history.

“We know a lot of riders see Harley-Davidson as an aspirational brand, no matter what style of riding they enjoy,” said Marc McCallister, vice president and managing director of international sales. “As we enter these new segments we’re going to be leveraging that as the premium brand in the segment.”

“As far as the technical capability of the vehicles, we are fairly confident that we will be superior in those segments as we go to market,” he added. “We’re not afraid of the technical competition either so I think we have a very strong proposition in those segments.”

Cottleleer acknowledged Harley has a tough line to walk in a challenging industry, but added the company has already outlasted hundreds of domestic and foreign competitors over time.

“We will win, we will continue to lead, as long as we stick to that DNA and we continue to focus on those things that have made this company great for 115 years,” he said.

Whether they are confronting new tariffs and a presidential tweet storm or the changing demographics of motorcycle riders, executives at Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson Inc. on Wednesday continually drew on the company’s history in discussing their approach to the future.

Bill Davidson addresses the media on Wednesday.

“Harley has a DNA. It’s called look, sound and feel and we’re experts at it,” said Bill Davidson, vice president of the Harley-Davidson museum. “Whatever we apply that DNA to, we will be successful. We will be leaders.”

Davidson pointed to the interest from riders when the company first unveiled its Livewire electric motorcycle prototype several years ago as proof Harley can go beyond its traditional products. He added that the production Livewire, which will be launched next year, is engineered to be unique in the marketplace.

“Our brand is iconic and it’s iconic for many, many reasons,” Davidson said. “We’ve learned what not to do and we have learned what to do over 115 years.”

Davidson and other Harley executives spoke Wednesday with media members in town for the company’s 115th anniversary celebration. Many of the questions focused on how the company is handling the fallout from increased tariffs on European motorcycles or on how Harley will compete as it expands into new product segments.

The European tariffs, a response to increased U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum, prompted Harley to shift production of motorcycles for Europe out of the U.S. The decision has landed Harley in the crosshairs of President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, with the president mentioning the company repeatedly over the summer. Trump even expressed support for a Harley boycott and said he would help competitors.

Executives did not go into specifics on the decision when asked, but Dave Cottleleer, Harley vice president and managing director for U.S. sales, stressed that the company is about inclusion, togetherness, community and freedom.

“We as a company, we strive to be absolutely apolitical, because what’s important to us is that experience of togetherness and rising,” Cottleleer said. “That’s what this celebration is about, that’s what we are absolutely focused on this weekend.”

Heather Malenshek, Harley vice president of marketing, said Harley will not lose its status as an iconic American brand when asked if the possibility is a concern.

“As a company we have a very strong DNA, a very strong essence to who we are as a brand,” Malenshek said. “That comes through in every product that we make and everything that we do, so I don’t have any fear of that.”

“We have 115 years to show that we won’t lose that iconic status,” she added. “There’s no other company our there, certainly not in this industry, that’s had 115 continuous years.”

In addition to dealing with challenges from Trump and tariffs, Harley is also confronting shifting demographics in the motorcycle industry and changing consumer preferences. The company laid out a strategy in late July that calls for its entrance into adventure touring and streetfighter motorcycle segments along with launching electric products.

Pressed on how Harley would be able to compete in those new segments, the executives again fell back on the company’s reputation and history.

“We know a lot of riders see Harley-Davidson as an aspirational brand, no matter what style of riding they enjoy,” said Marc McCallister, vice president and managing director of international sales. “As we enter these new segments we’re going to be leveraging that as the premium brand in the segment.”

“As far as the technical capability of the vehicles, we are fairly confident that we will be superior in those segments as we go to market,” he added. “We’re not afraid of the technical competition either so I think we have a very strong proposition in those segments.”

Cottleleer acknowledged Harley has a tough line to walk in a challenging industry, but added the company has already outlasted hundreds of domestic and foreign competitors over time.

“We will win, we will continue to lead, as long as we stick to that DNA and we continue to focus on those things that have made this company great for 115 years,” he said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Who will win the race for governor in November?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Welcome to Fiserv Forum

Bucks aim to enhance sports and entertainment experience with new arena

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Continuous improvement at International Thermal Systems
Continuous improvement at International Thermal Systems

Finding ways to improve processes positions the company to grow sales, attract talent

by Rich Rovito

How to plan for Social Security
How to plan for Social Security

Options exist to improve the prospects of benefits in the future

by Mandy Nowaczynski, CPA, CFP

How “well” is your wellness program?
How “well” is your wellness program?

Tips for success in strategic employer-led health care initiatives

by Kelly Sutton

Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos
Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos

Don’t overlook two important appointments: a dental cleaning and eye exam

by Paul Nobile

Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses
Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses

Attacks against small and mid-size companies are rising

by Wil Cox

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

SCORE SE WI presents workshop, "How to start a business"
Ottawa University

09/08/20189:00 am-12:00 pm

Multi-Chamber Networking Event for Waukesha County Chambers
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/13/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm