Harley recalling 238K motorcycles from 2017 and 2018 model years

Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson Inc. is recalling roughly 238,300 motorcycles from its 2017 and 2018 model years because of an issue with hydraulic clutch assemblies.

The recall applies to model year 2017 and 2018 Touring, Trike and CVO Touring models and certain 2017 Softail models.

Harley says it notified dealers of the voluntary recall on Monday. The company estimates the recall will cost approximately $35 million and will be included in its fourth quarter results.

In 2016, Harley recalled 27,000 motorcycles from its 2016 model year after discovering the clutch may not disengage in certain circumstances. The 2014 and 2015 model years also included a recall of around 55,000 motorcycles for clutch issues.

The company did not identify the specific issue involved in the current recall.