Harley emphasizes technology in 2019 offerings

Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson Inc. introduced its 2019 model year lineup on Tuesday, placing an emphasis on updated technology and unveiling a new power cruiser model.

“Harley-Davidson innovation is infused in all of the new products we are offering for 2019,” said Heather Malenshek, Harley-Davidson vice president of marketing. “Innovation in design, innovation in technology, and innovation in performance will inspire Harley-Davidson fans and a new generation of riders to share the wide-open freedom of motorcycling.”

The company introduced a new Softail model, the FXDR 114. Harley says the new model “combines the unrelenting power of the Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine with liberal use of weight-saving aluminum and composite components to amplify every aspect of its agile handling and performance.”

The 2019 model year launch comes with less fanfare than last year when the company unveiled its “largest-ever product development project.” The 2018 model year included the combination of Softail and Dyna lines into eight new Softail models.

This year, Harley emphasized the addition of new technology, particularly in its touring and trike models with the Boom! Box GTS infotainment system.

Harley says the system offers “the contemporary local, feel and function of the latest mobile devices and tablets.” It also has Apple CarPlay capability and hands-free voice recognition.

Tri Glide and Freewheeler models are also getting a new reflex linked braking system.

Other new products include a 7-inch adaptive LED headlamp, customizable accessories and Screamin’ Eagle stage upgrades to modify engine torque and horsepower.

Harley is also introducing three limited-production custom vehicle operations models with the CVO Limited, CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide.