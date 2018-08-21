Harley emphasizes technology in 2019 offerings

New power cruiser model introduced

by

August 21, 2018, 1:41 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/manufacturing-logistics/harley-emphasizes-technology-in-2019-offerings/

Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson Inc. introduced its 2019 model year lineup on Tuesday, placing an emphasis on updated technology and unveiling a new power cruiser model.

Harleys 2019 model year lineup. (PRNewsfoto/Harley-Davidson, Inc.)

“Harley-Davidson innovation is infused in all of the new products we are offering for 2019,” said Heather Malenshek, Harley-Davidson vice president of marketing. “Innovation in design, innovation in technology, and innovation in performance will inspire Harley-Davidson fans and a new generation of riders to share the wide-open freedom of motorcycling.”

The company introduced a new Softail model, the FXDR 114. Harley says the new model “combines the unrelenting power of the Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine with liberal use of weight-saving aluminum and composite components to amplify every aspect of its agile handling and performance.”

The 2019 model year launch comes with less fanfare than last year when the company unveiled its “largest-ever product development project.” The 2018 model year included the combination of Softail and Dyna lines into eight new Softail models.

This year, Harley emphasized the addition of new technology, particularly in its touring and trike models with the Boom! Box GTS infotainment system.

Harley says the system offers “the contemporary local, feel and function of the latest mobile devices and tablets.” It also has Apple CarPlay capability and hands-free voice recognition.

Tri Glide and Freewheeler models are also getting a new reflex linked braking system.

Other new products include a 7-inch adaptive LED headlamp, customizable accessories and Screamin’ Eagle stage upgrades to modify engine torque and horsepower.

Harley is also introducing three limited-production custom vehicle operations models with the CVO Limited, CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide.

Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson Inc. introduced its 2019 model year lineup on Tuesday, placing an emphasis on updated technology and unveiling a new power cruiser model.

Harleys 2019 model year lineup. (PRNewsfoto/Harley-Davidson, Inc.)

“Harley-Davidson innovation is infused in all of the new products we are offering for 2019,” said Heather Malenshek, Harley-Davidson vice president of marketing. “Innovation in design, innovation in technology, and innovation in performance will inspire Harley-Davidson fans and a new generation of riders to share the wide-open freedom of motorcycling.”

The company introduced a new Softail model, the FXDR 114. Harley says the new model “combines the unrelenting power of the Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine with liberal use of weight-saving aluminum and composite components to amplify every aspect of its agile handling and performance.”

The 2019 model year launch comes with less fanfare than last year when the company unveiled its “largest-ever product development project.” The 2018 model year included the combination of Softail and Dyna lines into eight new Softail models.

This year, Harley emphasized the addition of new technology, particularly in its touring and trike models with the Boom! Box GTS infotainment system.

Harley says the system offers “the contemporary local, feel and function of the latest mobile devices and tablets.” It also has Apple CarPlay capability and hands-free voice recognition.

Tri Glide and Freewheeler models are also getting a new reflex linked braking system.

Other new products include a 7-inch adaptive LED headlamp, customizable accessories and Screamin’ Eagle stage upgrades to modify engine torque and horsepower.

Harley is also introducing three limited-production custom vehicle operations models with the CVO Limited, CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Who will win the race for governor in November?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Welcome to Fiserv Forum

Bucks aim to enhance sports and entertainment experience with new arena

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

How “well” is your wellness program?
How “well” is your wellness program?

Tips for success in strategic employer-led health care initiatives

by Kelly Sutton

Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos
Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos

Don’t overlook two important appointments: a dental cleaning and eye exam

by Paul Nobile

Five ways playing golf is like caring for your portfolio
Five ways playing golf is like caring for your portfolio

Knowing where you are is a great place to start

by Dave Spano

Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses
Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses

Attacks against small and mid-size companies are rising

by Wil Cox

Why population health management matters to employers
Why population health management matters to employers

Value should be the framework for performance improvement in health care

by Fred Brodsky, MD

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/20188:30 am-4:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: GenNext
Milwaukee Athletic Club

10/11/20188:30 am-4:30 pm

Multi-Chamber Networking Event for Waukesha County Chambers
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/13/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm

CCB Cyber Security Summit
Harley-Davidson Museum

09/18/20187:30 am-5:00 pm