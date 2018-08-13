Generac, Carmex execs headline 2018 Next Generation Manufacturing Summit

A panel of executives from some of the region’s top manufacturers will discuss the keys to their success at BizTimes Media’s annual Next Generation Manufacturing Summit.

The event, presented with Milwaukee 7, will take place from 7 a.m to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 4, at the corporate headquarters of Generac Power Systems, S45 W29290 Highway 59.

Aaron Jagdfeld, Generac president and CEO, will participate in the panel discussion, along with Keith Coursin, president of Germantown-based Desert Aire, and Paul Woelbing and Rich Simonson of Franklin-based Carma Laboratories.

Each panelist will present briefly on their company. BizTimes manufacturing reporter Arthur Thomas will then moderate a discussion on current industry issues, including trade, technology and talent.

The morning will conclude with a series of roundtable discussions in which participants can learn strategies for improving their business. Topics include improving productivity, veterans in the workplace, staying ahead of technology disruption, product development and the Foxconn supply chain.

The roundtables will last for 25 minutes and each attendee will have the opportunity to participate in four discussions.

Registration for the event is now open and is limited to a maximum capacity of 300. Visit www.biztimes.com/mfg for more information.