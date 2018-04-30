GE Healthcare building in Oak Creek sells for $31.1 million

Company moved to building in 2016

April 30, 2018, 12:32 PM

An affiliate of Pennsylvania-based Exeter Property Group has sold GE Healthcare’s repair operations facility in Oak Creek for $31.1 million, according to state records.

The building at 120 W. Opus Drive sold to Thomson Logistics Assets LLC, which is registered to an address in Delaware but lists Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd in Singapore as its principal office.

Mapletree is a real estate development, investment and capital management firm based in Singapore with $39.5 billion in assets under management.

As a 280,000-square-foot facility the building was assessed at $12 million in 2016. Exeter submitted plans to the city of Oak Creek last year for a 48,000-square-foot expansion.

GE Healthcare relocated its repair operations to the facility in 2016, consolidating several facilities under one roof in the process.

