French manufacturer expanding in Racine with $12 million investment

French manufacturer Jacquet Metal Service has purchased a long-vacant 8 acre site in Racine and plans to invest $12 million to expand its operations in the city.

Planned development of the new Jacquet site at 1721 Packard Ave., will include the construction of two industrial buildings totaling an estimated 109,000 square feet.

Jacquet is currently leasing 40,000 square feet across the street at 1908 DeKoven Ave.

Jacquet is a service-oriented stainless steel and nickel alloy processing company headquartered in Lyon, France. The company has 42 facilities worldwide in 21 countries. With four of its facilities located in the U.S., Jacquet’s Midwest operations been in Racine since 2007.

“Racine has always been a great place to do business – especially for manufacturers,” said Racine Mayor, Cory Mason. “In 2007, Jacquet chose Racine and more than a decade later, they’re affirming that choice by once again investing in this community.”

Jacquet Midwest currently employs 19 and estimates it will add 12 new jobs upon completion of the project.

The project brings manufacturing back to the site, which has been vacant and owned by the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Racine for more than 15 years.

Jacobsen Manufacturing Co. closed its local manufacturing operations at the site in June 2001 after eight decades in Racine, when its parent company, Textron Golf, Turf & Specialty Products moved work to Charlotte, North Carolina.

The first phase of the Jacquet project would include a 54,000-square-foot building that could be expanded by an additional 19,200 square feet. The $5.9 million project will be completed within 18 months of land purchase.

Phase two would be completed within 60 months of completion of the initial phase and would total approximately 55,000 square feet and cost approximately $6 million.

“Since opening in September 2007, our location in Racine has allowed us to provide the service oriented stainless and nickel alloy processing with fast turnaround our customers expect,” said Dan Chatterton, CEO of Jacquet Midwest. “Our new investment will add to Jacquet Midwest’s processing and warehouse capacity to better serve our client base.”

The City’s Redevelopment Authority is expected to consider the proposed sale to Jacquet Metal Service on Thursday.