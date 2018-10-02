Foxconn to create downtown Racine innovation center

Company purchasing 46,000-square-foot One Main Centre building

by

October 02, 2018, 1:15 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/manufacturing-logistics/foxconn/foxconn-to-have-125-employees-at-downtown-racine-innovation-center/

Foxconn Technology Group plans to have 125 employees in downtown Racine as part of a fourth innovation center the company is planning in Wisconsin.

Foxconn plans to purchase this building in downtown Racine to create an innovation center.

The company on Tuesday announced its plans to purchase the 46,000-square-foot One Main Centre building, located at 1 Main St. near the convergence of the Root River and Lake Michigan.

The building will be renamed as Foxconn Place Racine and will be home to the Wisconn Valley Innovation Center. It is one of four innovation centers Foxconn has announced around the state. The others are located in Green Bay, Eau Claire and at the company’s North American headquarters in Milwaukee.

Foxconn says the building will also include a state-of-the-art co-working space and be a model for smart city pilot programs.

“Foxconn looks forward to working with the local government, academic institutions and businesses who share in our goal to see Racine transform into a technologically sophisticated environment that is at the cutting-edge of innovative solutions never before made in North America. This will contribute to our commitment to help position Wisconsin as a global hub for high-tech talent and businesses,” said Alan Yeung, Foxconn director of U.S. strategic initiatives.

The Racine innovation center will place an emphasis on collaborations between businesses and higher education. Foxconn is currently sponsoring Smart City, Smart Future competitions over the next three years with $1 million in prizes for those connected to higher education in Wisconsin.

“We believe that Foxconn’s AI 8K+5G technologies will catalyze and inspire next-generation ideas in enhancing quality of life, living spaces and working environments,” Yeung said. “We invite the community, through public-private partnerships, to join and partner with Foxconn to strengthen public safety, public infrastructure, transportation networks and energy sustainability.”

Foxconn Technology Group plans to have 125 employees in downtown Racine as part of a fourth innovation center the company is planning in Wisconsin.

Foxconn plans to purchase this building in downtown Racine to create an innovation center.

The company on Tuesday announced its plans to purchase the 46,000-square-foot One Main Centre building, located at 1 Main St. near the convergence of the Root River and Lake Michigan.

The building will be renamed as Foxconn Place Racine and will be home to the Wisconn Valley Innovation Center. It is one of four innovation centers Foxconn has announced around the state. The others are located in Green Bay, Eau Claire and at the company’s North American headquarters in Milwaukee.

Foxconn says the building will also include a state-of-the-art co-working space and be a model for smart city pilot programs.

“Foxconn looks forward to working with the local government, academic institutions and businesses who share in our goal to see Racine transform into a technologically sophisticated environment that is at the cutting-edge of innovative solutions never before made in North America. This will contribute to our commitment to help position Wisconsin as a global hub for high-tech talent and businesses,” said Alan Yeung, Foxconn director of U.S. strategic initiatives.

The Racine innovation center will place an emphasis on collaborations between businesses and higher education. Foxconn is currently sponsoring Smart City, Smart Future competitions over the next three years with $1 million in prizes for those connected to higher education in Wisconsin.

“We believe that Foxconn’s AI 8K+5G technologies will catalyze and inspire next-generation ideas in enhancing quality of life, living spaces and working environments,” Yeung said. “We invite the community, through public-private partnerships, to join and partner with Foxconn to strengthen public safety, public infrastructure, transportation networks and energy sustainability.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should Bayside officials approve plans for a 30-story apartment tower in the village?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Seeing green

Some find business opportunities as cannabis markets grow

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Workplace stress? Try building resilience
Workplace stress? Try building resilience

Resilience increases a person’s ability to live a positive life

by Pauline Krutilla, CEAP

I pledge to just say no when asked to solve a problem!
I pledge to just say no when asked to solve a problem!

Leaders must nurture their staff’s ability to solve problems and think critically

by Kelly Rudy

Are you a veteran seeking to buy a home? Don’t buy into these myths
Are you a veteran seeking to buy a home? Don’t buy into these myths

Learn about the benefits of the VA Home Loan program

by Brian Showers

Medical costs trending higher
Medical costs trending higher

Increases put the squeeze on employers, employees, and their families

by Jim Mueller

Design thinking leads to successful strategy development
Design thinking leads to successful strategy development

Interior design process facilitates organizational change

by Stephanie Anderson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Wisconsin Veteran Supplier & Contractor Briefing
Reinhart Boerner van Dueren SC

10/04/20188:00 am-10:00 am

Taking The Fear Out Of Cash Flow Workshop
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

10/04/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm

Bryon's Run Walk Roll To Cure Paralysis
Carroll University Schneider Stadium

10/07/20189:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm