Foxconn is huge political issue for 2018

Commentary

by

February 19, 2018, 5:30 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/manufacturing-logistics/foxconn/foxconn-is-huge-political-issue-for-2018/

As Gov. Scott Walker seeks re-election this year, a long list of Democratic candidates is hoping to get a chance to take him on.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin and the candidates running in the Democratic primary have wasted no time criticizing the Foxconn deal pushed through last year by Walker and Republicans in the Legislature. They have been critical of the massive taxpayer subsidy approved to attract Foxconn and the environmental impact of the project.

Democrats have seized on a total subsidy figure of $4.5 billion, which includes the state’s $3 billion incentive package, the nearly $800 million in local tax incremental financing planned for infrastructure improvements, the cost of expanding I-94 and plans by American Transmission Co. to upgrade the electrical power infrastructure to serve the massive Foxconn facility.

Democrats hope Wisconsin voters will be upset about the billions in tax money spent to support a foreign corporation. Their basic argument: the money could have been better spent on something else.

Everything about the Foxconn deal is big…big project, big money, big controversy. Walker will continue to emphasize that it’s a big economic opportunity for the state: a $10 billion project for a 22 million-square-foot complex in Mount Pleasant that could eventually employ 13,000. The state tax incentives are contingent upon the job creation and capital investment.

But the key for Walker, legislative Republicans and other Foxconn project supporters is the supply chain that they say will be created in the state, forming a new high-tech manufacturing “ecosystem” that Walker calls “Wisconn Valley.”

For Walker, it would help to have signs of that ecosystem coming together this year, making a positive economic impact on the state. That’s why it was a big deal when it was announced recently that Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. would sell an office building in downtown Milwaukee to Foxconn, which plans to use the building as its Wisconsin headquarters. The building will also be home to the newly-established Wisconn Valley Innovation Center, a hub for the 8K+5G Foxconn ecosystem. Employees outside of Foxconn could work at the Wisconn Valley Innovation Center, including venture capitalists and startup firms.

Walker was quick to tout the downtown Milwaukee deal as a “Foxconn bonus,” a development that comes in addition to the heavily-subsidized Racine County complex. He says many companies throughout the state will be part of the company’s supply chain, so the economic benefits will be spread throughout Wisconsin.
This all begs a key political question: what would Democrats do if they win in November? Will they try to kill the Foxconn project? One Democratic candidate for governor, Matt Flynn, said on Twitter if he is elected, “the first thing I would do is stop the Foxconn deal.”

That could be a hard promise to keep if Foxconn starts creating a lot of jobs.

As Gov. Scott Walker seeks re-election this year, a long list of Democratic candidates is hoping to get a chance to take him on.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin and the candidates running in the Democratic primary have wasted no time criticizing the Foxconn deal pushed through last year by Walker and Republicans in the Legislature. They have been critical of the massive taxpayer subsidy approved to attract Foxconn and the environmental impact of the project.

Democrats have seized on a total subsidy figure of $4.5 billion, which includes the state’s $3 billion incentive package, the nearly $800 million in local tax incremental financing planned for infrastructure improvements, the cost of expanding I-94 and plans by American Transmission Co. to upgrade the electrical power infrastructure to serve the massive Foxconn facility.

Democrats hope Wisconsin voters will be upset about the billions in tax money spent to support a foreign corporation. Their basic argument: the money could have been better spent on something else.

Everything about the Foxconn deal is big…big project, big money, big controversy. Walker will continue to emphasize that it’s a big economic opportunity for the state: a $10 billion project for a 22 million-square-foot complex in Mount Pleasant that could eventually employ 13,000. The state tax incentives are contingent upon the job creation and capital investment.

But the key for Walker, legislative Republicans and other Foxconn project supporters is the supply chain that they say will be created in the state, forming a new high-tech manufacturing “ecosystem” that Walker calls “Wisconn Valley.”

For Walker, it would help to have signs of that ecosystem coming together this year, making a positive economic impact on the state. That’s why it was a big deal when it was announced recently that Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. would sell an office building in downtown Milwaukee to Foxconn, which plans to use the building as its Wisconsin headquarters. The building will also be home to the newly-established Wisconn Valley Innovation Center, a hub for the 8K+5G Foxconn ecosystem. Employees outside of Foxconn could work at the Wisconn Valley Innovation Center, including venture capitalists and startup firms.

Walker was quick to tout the downtown Milwaukee deal as a “Foxconn bonus,” a development that comes in addition to the heavily-subsidized Racine County complex. He says many companies throughout the state will be part of the company’s supply chain, so the economic benefits will be spread throughout Wisconsin.
This all begs a key political question: what would Democrats do if they win in November? Will they try to kill the Foxconn project? One Democratic candidate for governor, Matt Flynn, said on Twitter if he is elected, “the first thing I would do is stop the Foxconn deal.”

That could be a hard promise to keep if Foxconn starts creating a lot of jobs.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Which James Beard Award-nominated chef is Milwaukee's best?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

David & Goliath

Corporations give startups a leg up

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management
Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management

Investing the time, effort and money to satisfy customer requirements

by Rich Rovito

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

2018 Tax Law Workshop
Country Springs Hotel

02/21/20184:00 pm-6:00 pm

Milwaukee Small Business and Franchise Networking Event
Greywolf Partners (Honey Creek Business Park)

02/27/20186:00 pm-8:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Professional Development Speed Mentoring
Wisconsin Club

03/07/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm