Foxconn holding five hiring events over next month

Company says it’s hiring for hundreds of positions

by

October 05, 2018, 2:13 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/manufacturing-logistics/foxconn/foxconn-holding-five-hiring-events-over-next-month/

Foxconn Technology Group plans to hold five hiring events around the state over the next month as it ramps up hiring for its Wisconsin operations.

The company says its hiring for “several hundred” positions in areas including human resources, hardware, software and firmware engineering, finance and accounting, legal, business analysis, graphics and interior design, construction management, sales, and marketing.

Candidates interested in attending the hiring fairs and applying for Foxconn positions can pre-register and submit their resumes to https://fewidev.com/events/#/. Only candidates who are shortlisted and assigned interview times will be invited to attend the events.

The events are scheduled for Oct. 13 in Mount Pleasant, Oct. 21 in Racine, Oct. 24 in Eau Claire and Nov. 2 in Milwaukee.

Foxconn previously announced a nationwide effort to recruit military veterans and also held a series of career days at Wisconsin universities.

“Foxconn has seen a high level of interest at the veteran, college and public career fairs that we have been attending, and an influx of candidates who want to join our company and contribute to the development of cutting-edge technological projects,” said Alan Yeung, Foxconn director of U.S. strategic initiatives. “We look forward to engaging with many interested candidates at the statewide hiring days.”

