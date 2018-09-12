Five statewide Foxconn supply chain events set for this month

Manufacturers interested in becoming a supplier to Foxconn Technology Group are invited to one of five supplier readiness events scheduled throughout the rest of September.

The informational workshops are being organized by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, the Wisconsin Center for Manufacturing and Productivity, Wisconsin Manufacturing Extension Partnership and regional economic development organizations.

Presentations will focus on how to respond to industrial innovation trends, information on available resources, preparing for Industry 4.0 and competing globally.

A Foxconn representative will also be at the events to discuss the company’s vendor readiness process.

The event dates and locations are:

Wednesday, Sept. 19: Waukesha County Technical College, Business Building (B), Room B115/B117, 800 Main St., Pewaukee. Registration from 1 to 1:30 p.m.; the session will take place from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 20: University of Wisconsin-Platteville, Ullsvik Hall, 30 S. Hickory St., Platteville. Registration from 8 to 8:30 a.m.; the session will take place from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 24: Gateway Technical College, SC Johnson iMet Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd., Sturtevant. Registration from 8 to 8:30 a.m.; the session will take place from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 25: Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (Room SC130), 2740 W. Mason St., Green Bay. Registration from 1 to 1:30 p.m.; the session will take place from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 26: Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce office, 501 E. Washington Ave., Madison. Registration from 8 to 8:30 a.m.; the session will take place from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Details for a sixth event in Superior will be announced soon.

The session are free but advanced registration at wisconnvalley.wi.gov is required.