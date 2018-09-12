Five statewide Foxconn supply chain events set for this month

Foxconn representatives to be at each event

by

September 12, 2018, 12:21 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/manufacturing-logistics/foxconn/five-statewide-foxconn-supply-chain-events-set-for-this-month/

Manufacturers interested in becoming a supplier to Foxconn Technology Group are invited to one of five supplier readiness events scheduled throughout the rest of September.

The informational workshops are being organized by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, the Wisconsin Center for Manufacturing and Productivity, Wisconsin Manufacturing Extension Partnership and regional economic development organizations.

Presentations will focus on how to respond to industrial innovation trends, information on available resources, preparing for Industry 4.0 and competing globally.

A Foxconn representative will also be at the events to discuss the company’s vendor readiness process.

The event dates and locations are:

  • Wednesday, Sept. 19: Waukesha County Technical College, Business Building (B), Room B115/B117, 800 Main St., Pewaukee. Registration from 1 to 1:30 p.m.; the session will take place from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, Sept. 20: University of Wisconsin-Platteville, Ullsvik Hall, 30 S. Hickory St., Platteville. Registration from 8 to 8:30 a.m.; the session will take place from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
  • Monday, Sept. 24: Gateway Technical College, SC Johnson iMet Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd., Sturtevant. Registration from 8 to 8:30 a.m.; the session will take place from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
  • Tuesday, Sept. 25: Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (Room SC130), 2740 W. Mason St., Green Bay. Registration from 1 to 1:30 p.m.; the session will take place from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Sept. 26: Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce office, 501 E. Washington Ave., Madison. Registration from 8 to 8:30 a.m.; the session will take place from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Details for a sixth event in Superior will be announced soon.

The session are free but advanced registration at wisconnvalley.wi.gov is required.

Manufacturers interested in becoming a supplier to Foxconn Technology Group are invited to one of five supplier readiness events scheduled throughout the rest of September.

The informational workshops are being organized by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, the Wisconsin Center for Manufacturing and Productivity, Wisconsin Manufacturing Extension Partnership and regional economic development organizations.

Presentations will focus on how to respond to industrial innovation trends, information on available resources, preparing for Industry 4.0 and competing globally.

A Foxconn representative will also be at the events to discuss the company’s vendor readiness process.

The event dates and locations are:

  • Wednesday, Sept. 19: Waukesha County Technical College, Business Building (B), Room B115/B117, 800 Main St., Pewaukee. Registration from 1 to 1:30 p.m.; the session will take place from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, Sept. 20: University of Wisconsin-Platteville, Ullsvik Hall, 30 S. Hickory St., Platteville. Registration from 8 to 8:30 a.m.; the session will take place from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
  • Monday, Sept. 24: Gateway Technical College, SC Johnson iMet Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd., Sturtevant. Registration from 8 to 8:30 a.m.; the session will take place from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
  • Tuesday, Sept. 25: Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (Room SC130), 2740 W. Mason St., Green Bay. Registration from 1 to 1:30 p.m.; the session will take place from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Sept. 26: Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce office, 501 E. Washington Ave., Madison. Registration from 8 to 8:30 a.m.; the session will take place from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Details for a sixth event in Superior will be announced soon.

The session are free but advanced registration at wisconnvalley.wi.gov is required.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you think the U.S. Postal Service should be evicted from its downtown Milwaukee building?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Reinventing Racine

With Foxconn in view, some developers see opportunity

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business
Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business

Focus on prevention to reduce your organization’s vulnerability

by Kaarin Bauer

Managing life risks with unbiased counsel
Managing life risks with unbiased counsel

Go beyond the standard question, “Do you have an umbrella policy?”

by Dan Wolfgram

Transparency or Medicare for all?
Transparency or Medicare for all?

Save our healthcare system: Yes or no?

by Jim Mueller

Free cancer resources for employers and individuals
Free cancer resources for employers and individuals

How to help your employees deal with a cancer diagnosis in the workplace

by Paul Nobile

Design-Build: The most popular construction project delivery system
Design-Build: The most popular construction project delivery system

A single point of responsibility streamlines the process

by Stephanie Anderson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Non-Profit Fundraising: Asking For Your Top Gifts
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

09/13/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Multi-Chamber Networking Event for Waukesha County Chambers
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/13/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm