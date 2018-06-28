Foxconn to host community open house

Foxconn Technology Group will host a two-day open house, on Friday and Saturday, to allow the public to see the technologies it says it will develop at its Mount Pleasant LCD screen manufacturing complex.

The open house will take place on Friday, June 29, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday, June 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 13315 Globe Drive in Mount Pleasant.

“This two-day open house will give the public a chance to view and learn more about the latest technologies and applications that we will be developing at our Mount Pleasant campus,” said Louis Woo, special assistant to Foxconn founder and CEO Terry Gou. “Part of being a good corporate citizen is engaging with the community, and we look forward to welcoming them to our facility, and meeting and talking with residents in and around the area.”

Gou and President Donald Trump participated in a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday at the site of the Foxconn complex. The $10 billion, 20 million-square-foot complex could eventually have 13,000 employees. State and local officials are providing $4.5 billion in incentives and infrastructure upgrades for the project. The state’s $3 billion in incentives depend on job creation and capital investment.

During the open house on Friday and Saturday the company said it will showcase applications of the display technology that it will be developing at the Wisconsin campus. They will include applications in a wide range of devices and solutions, from displays in self-driving cars and aircraft systems to learning systems, personalized entertainment, health care and medical solutions, advanced manufacturing systems, and applications in interactive retail and safety.

The complex, called the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park, will be home to the first and only TFT fabrication facility in America, according to the company, and Foxconn’s showcase at the open house will also include some of the advanced technologies in semiconductor panel level processing on glass that the company will be developing and producing at its TFT facility in Wisconsin. These technologies will be applied to next-generation products and solutions such as panel level processing, biochips, and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), among others, the company said.

In addition, an experimental production line for the training and development of employees will also be on display, as well as beta testing of assembly and manufacturing systems that will be used in future Foxconn operations, the company said.