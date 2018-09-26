Former Target store on Milwaukee’s northwest side purchased by expanding manufacturer

Midwest Refrigerated Services planning to convert building, add 80 full-time employees

by

September 26, 2018, 11:54 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/manufacturing-logistics/former-target-store-on-milwaukees-northwest-side-purchased-by-expanding-manufacturer/

The former Target store on Milwaukee’s northwest side has been sold to an Elkhorn-based manufacturer who is planning to convert the building to office and warehouse space.

Site of former Target store on Brown Deer Road.

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation sold the property at 8501 W. Brown Deer Road to the Alliance Development Corporation for $1.8 million, according to state records.

This summer, the Alliance Development Corp. submitted plans to the city of Milwaukee to rezone the property so it could be converted for its affiliate Midwest Refrigerated Services Inc. to expand into the space.

The new location will employ about 80 full-time employees and between 10 and 40 temporary employees, according to plans submitted to the city this summer.

Midwest Refrigerated Services operates 10 locations in three states. The company distributes and transports refrigerated and frozen food products. They are currently operating a warehouse and distribution center at 11225 W. County Line Road.

The former 118,461-square-foot Target store will be in addition to the County Line Road location. The property has been vacant since January 2016 when Target closed.

Midwest Refrigerated Services President Mike Pokel could not immediately be reached Wednesday.

Fox Point-based real estate firm General Capital Group announced plans in early 2017 to purchase the former Target store and redevelop it for industrial tenants but those plans fell through.

The Grainville neighborhood, where the property is located, has seen significant disinvestment since Northridge Mall closed in 2003. Several big box stores, in addition to Target, have closed and many have been converted to industrial uses.

In 2017, Menards Inc. purchased the vacant 60,968-square-foot Pick ‘n Save building on Brown Deer Road to expand its existing store at 8110 W. Brown Deer Rd.

The former Toys “R” Us property at 8825 N. 76th St., was sold in September 2017 to an affiliate of Engine & Transmission Exchange, 2727 S. 27th St., which is planning to open a location in the 172,380-square-foot building.

The former Target store on Milwaukee’s northwest side has been sold to an Elkhorn-based manufacturer who is planning to convert the building to office and warehouse space.

Site of former Target store on Brown Deer Road.

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation sold the property at 8501 W. Brown Deer Road to the Alliance Development Corporation for $1.8 million, according to state records.

This summer, the Alliance Development Corp. submitted plans to the city of Milwaukee to rezone the property so it could be converted for its affiliate Midwest Refrigerated Services Inc. to expand into the space.

The new location will employ about 80 full-time employees and between 10 and 40 temporary employees, according to plans submitted to the city this summer.

Midwest Refrigerated Services operates 10 locations in three states. The company distributes and transports refrigerated and frozen food products. They are currently operating a warehouse and distribution center at 11225 W. County Line Road.

The former 118,461-square-foot Target store will be in addition to the County Line Road location. The property has been vacant since January 2016 when Target closed.

Midwest Refrigerated Services President Mike Pokel could not immediately be reached Wednesday.

Fox Point-based real estate firm General Capital Group announced plans in early 2017 to purchase the former Target store and redevelop it for industrial tenants but those plans fell through.

The Grainville neighborhood, where the property is located, has seen significant disinvestment since Northridge Mall closed in 2003. Several big box stores, in addition to Target, have closed and many have been converted to industrial uses.

In 2017, Menards Inc. purchased the vacant 60,968-square-foot Pick ‘n Save building on Brown Deer Road to expand its existing store at 8110 W. Brown Deer Rd.

The former Toys “R” Us property at 8825 N. 76th St., was sold in September 2017 to an affiliate of Engine & Transmission Exchange, 2727 S. 27th St., which is planning to open a location in the 172,380-square-foot building.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to shop on Boston Stores revived website?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Swing and a miss

Lessons learned from failed startups

Subscribe

  • The Harley-Davidson 115th in photos

    Biz News

    by Arthur Thomas

    September 17, 2018

    Thousands of Harley-Davidson riders descended on Milwaukee for its 115th anniversary celebrations.

  • Getting their hands dirty

    Marquette program teaches real-world entrepreneurship lessons

    by Molly Dill

    New Marquette program lets students become entrepreneurs.

  • Future 50 are the fabric of Milwaukee

    by BizTimes Staff

    The 2018 Future 50 companies are a varied group, offering a tapestry of business services that make up the fabric of…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Are you a veteran seeking to buy a home? Don’t buy into these myths
Are you a veteran seeking to buy a home? Don’t buy into these myths

Learn about the benefits of the VA Home Loan program

by Brian Showers

Medical costs trending higher
Medical costs trending higher

Increases put the squeeze on employers, employees, and their families

by Jim Mueller

Design thinking leads to successful strategy development
Design thinking leads to successful strategy development

Interior design process facilitates organizational change

by Stephanie Anderson

You’re finally making good money. Now what?
You’re finally making good money. Now what?

Your life may feel more complex, but some of the best financial advice is simple

by Dave Spano

Continuous improvement methods can help address workforce challenges
Continuous improvement methods can help address workforce challenges

Lean manufacturing practices help businesses focus on tasks that are most urgent

by Jerry Thiltgen

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Emerald Evening Fundraising Gala
LVL Events

09/27/20183:00 pm-4:00 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Taking The Fear Out Of Cash Flow Workshop
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

10/04/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm

Bryon's Run Walk Roll To Cure Paralysis
Carroll University Schneider Stadium

10/07/20189:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm