Eaton cutting 52 jobs at Waukesha locations

Eaton Corp. plc plans to eliminate 52 jobs at its three Cooper Power Systems locations in Waukesha after outsourcing work in its maintenance department, according to a notice sent to state officials.

The layoffs will take place around Sept. 7 at facilities located at 1900 E. North St., 2300 Badger Drive and 1319 E. Lincoln Ave. in Waukesha.

The positions include 28 mechanics and 12 electricians. None of the positions have bumping rights.

The Waukesha-Ozaukee-Washington Workforce Development Board will provide rapid response resources to affected workers.

Eaton, which is based in Ireland, acquired Cooper Industries in 2012 for $13 billion.