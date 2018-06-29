Eaton cutting 52 jobs at Waukesha locations

Maintenance department being outsourced

by

June 29, 2018, 5:23 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/manufacturing-logistics/eaton-cutting-52-jobs-at-waukesha-locations/

Eaton Corp. plc plans to eliminate 52 jobs at its three Cooper Power Systems locations in Waukesha after outsourcing work in its maintenance department, according to a notice sent to state officials.

Aerial of Eaton plant in Waukesha

The layoffs will take place around Sept. 7 at facilities located at 1900 E. North St., 2300 Badger Drive and 1319 E. Lincoln Ave. in Waukesha.

The positions include 28 mechanics and 12 electricians. None of the positions have bumping rights.

The Waukesha-Ozaukee-Washington Workforce Development Board will provide rapid response resources to affected workers.

Eaton, which is based in Ireland, acquired Cooper Industries in 2012 for $13 billion.

 

Eaton Corp. plc plans to eliminate 52 jobs at its three Cooper Power Systems locations in Waukesha after outsourcing work in its maintenance department, according to a notice sent to state officials.

Aerial of Eaton plant in Waukesha

The layoffs will take place around Sept. 7 at facilities located at 1900 E. North St., 2300 Badger Drive and 1319 E. Lincoln Ave. in Waukesha.

The positions include 28 mechanics and 12 electricians. None of the positions have bumping rights.

The Waukesha-Ozaukee-Washington Workforce Development Board will provide rapid response resources to affected workers.

Eaton, which is based in Ireland, acquired Cooper Industries in 2012 for $13 billion.

 

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How are President Trump's tariffs affecting your company?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mowing a new path

Briggs & Stratton innovates to adapt to market shifts

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners
Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners

Pharmacy benefit managers have failed to control prescription costs for too long

by Jim Mueller

Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home
Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home

Manufacturers could fulfill socialization needs for hired independent contractors

by Kelly Rudy

Three keys to successful wellness programs
Three keys to successful wellness programs

Increase employee health through engagement and participation

by Korina Konkol

Health care industry is transforming through data analytics
Health care industry is transforming through data analytics

Data collection, analysis and application are changing the overall health care landscape

by Aundrea Price

How you pay bills and receive payments is changing fast for businesses
How you pay bills and receive payments is changing fast for businesses

Essential questions for smooth operations and to optimize working capital

by Steven Clark

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20187:30 am-9:30 am

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm