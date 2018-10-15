Early P&H machine shop

Glance at Yesteryear

by

October 15, 2018, 4:23 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/manufacturing-logistics/early-ph-machine-shop/

This photo, taken circa 1886, shows one of the first Pawling & Harnischfeger machine shops. The building, located at the corner of South First and East Oregon streets in Milwaukee, was constructed in 1886. The former P&H facility is not far from the Solvay Coke site where P&H successor Komatsu Mining Corp. recently announced plans to build a $285 million headquarters.

— This photo is from the Wisconsin Historical Society’s Harnischfeger Corp. collection.

This photo, taken circa 1886, shows one of the first Pawling & Harnischfeger machine shops. The building, located at the corner of South First and East Oregon streets in Milwaukee, was constructed in 1886. The former P&H facility is not far from the Solvay Coke site where P&H successor Komatsu Mining Corp. recently announced plans to build a $285 million headquarters.

— This photo is from the Wisconsin Historical Society’s Harnischfeger Corp. collection.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

President Trump said the Federal Reserve has been "too aggressive" in raising interest rates. Do you agree?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wisconsin’s health care squeeze

Employers in state hit by higher costs

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!
Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!

Make time now for a strong network tomorrow

by Kelly Rudy

Gondola Train creates international export strategy
Gondola Train creates international export strategy

WMEP’s program taps into foreign markets as part of future growth

by Rich Rovito

Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan
Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan

Technology-driven systems make it possible for hackers to shut down entire production lines with one click

by Jason Navarro

Why some manufacturers are missing out
Why some manufacturers are missing out

Involving yourself in equipment financing can boost sales and help customers finance smarter

by Patrick Kuhn

Not just the pros
Not just the pros

Know how to identify – and prevent – concussions

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Lean Systematic & Gemba Problem Solving Workshop
The Paranet Group Headquarters

10/16/20188:00 am-4:15 pm

Gemba "Real Time" Problem Solving Workshop
Server Products

10/17/2018-10/18/20188:00 am-4:00 pm

Cybersecurity for Small Businesses
Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin

10/18/20187:30 am-9:00 am

Leadership's Impact on Growing a Great Business
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

10/19/20188:00 am-10:00 am

Union Grove Chamber Muster
Dead Mann’s Saloon

10/24/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm