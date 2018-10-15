Early P&H machine shop

This photo, taken circa 1886, shows one of the first Pawling & Harnischfeger machine shops. The building, located at the corner of South First and East Oregon streets in Milwaukee, was constructed in 1886. The former P&H facility is not far from the Solvay Coke site where P&H successor Komatsu Mining Corp. recently announced plans to build a $285 million headquarters.

— This photo is from the Wisconsin Historical Society’s Harnischfeger Corp. collection.