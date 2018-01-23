Dutchland Plastics names former Bemis exec as new CEO

Previous CEO to focus on business development

January 23, 2018, 12:18 PM

Oostburg-based Dutchland Plastics LLC has named Randy Herman as chief executive officer after former CEO Clyde Swoger transitioned to a new role with the company.

Herman was most recently president of Bemis Manufacturing’s Advanced Technology Group in Sheboygan Falls. Before holding that role for 11 years he was president of G.I. Plastek in Massachusetts for four years and spent eight years with McKechnie Plastic Components in South Carolina and Minnesota.

Dutchland is the third largest contract manufacturer in the United States of custom rotationally molded plastics products, including Yeti coolers, NuCanoe boats and KI chairs. The company has two facilities totaling 200,000 square feet.

“I am honored to step in and lead this great American company,” Herman said. “Dutchland is at the forefront of the rotomolding industry with its exceptional workforce, craftsmanship, and outstanding reputation for product quality and customer service. As CEO, I will focus on servicing our customer base, increasing operational scale and efficiency, and seeing the company become the leading rotational molder in the United States.”

Swoger had been CEO since 2014 and will transition to the newly created position of executive vice president of business development as the company seeks to expand its business and accelerate its go-to-market strategy.

“It is essential that we grow our footprint and capacity to meet our customers’ long terms needs, and I have no doubt that there are many great companies within the rotational molding industry that would benefit from becoming part of the Dutchland family,” Swoger said.

Peter Kirchof, Dutchland chairman, said the board is looking to selectively add new customers, expand the company’s geographic footprint and workforce and invest additional capital to expand.

“Under Randy’s leadership as CEO and with Clyde’s business development acumen, we are confident that this already strong and disciplined industry leader will push the envelope even further, ensuring quality, delivering great customer service, and driving innovation at every turn,” Kirchof said.

