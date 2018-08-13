Crescent Electric Supply Co. to build new facility in Sturtevant

The Foxconn development in Racine County is prompting a national distributor of electrical hardware and supplies to increase its presence in Sturtevant with a new, larger building.

Crescent Electric Supply Company is seeking approval from the village to build a 133,000-square-foot industrial building on 10.5 acres in the Renaissance Business Park on Highway 20.

The company will occupy 45,000 square feet of space in the building and lease out the remaining 88,000 square feet to other tenants, said Jeff Hoffman with Cushman & Wakefield | Boerke, who sold the land to Crescent Electric Supply and will serve as the leasing agent.

Hoffman said while there are a lot of industrial buildings in Racine and Kenosha counties for companies that need in excess of 100,000 square feet, the Crescent building will be ideal for more service-based suppliers that are looking for 25,000 to 60,000 square feet. Foxconn supply chain companies could be interested, Hoffman said.

“The plan is to break ground right away and deliver the building by April,” Hoffman said. “Crescent is enthusiastic not only about the economy in southeastern Wisconsin, but Foxconn. Without Foxconn, this deal wouldn’t have happened.”

Mark Rizzetto, Crescent’s vice president of strategic economic development, said the company recently bid to become a Foxconn subcontractor.

Crescent Electric Supply Co. is headquartered in East Dubuque, Illinois. The company has 1,700 employees working at more than 140 locations in 25 states.

Crescent distributes more than 200 products to hundreds of vendors including GE Lighting, Hubbell, Thomas & Betts, and Siemens.

The company has seven locations in Wisconsin including a West Allis location at 11303 W. Theodore Trecker Way and a Sturtevant location at 10002 Durand Ave.

Rizzetto said the Durand Ave. location will remain in operation. That location currently has four employees. The new facility will have 10 to start and eventually employ more, Rizzetto said.