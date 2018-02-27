Cordstrap cutting 36 jobs in Racine County

Dutch company makes cargo straps

February 27, 2018

The U.S. subsidiary of Dutch manufacturer Cordstrap told state officials last week it plans to eliminate 36 jobs at its Racine County facility.

The state Department of Workforce Development released a Feb. 22 letter from Cordstrap USA Inc. on Tuesday. The letter says the company plans to cut 31 jobs by May 1 and another five jobs by June 1. Cordstrap’s facility is located at 2000 S. Sylvania Ave., #101 in Yorkville.

Cordstap makes one-way polyester cargo strapping and securing systems. The positions to be eliminated included a variety of operational, engineering and supervisor jobs, including the plant manager. Reached by phone, a company representative declined to say if the cuts were part of a workforce reduction or plant closing.

  The Sheriff says:
    February 27, 2018 at 1:48 pm

    Come on Gov Walker. Let’s get a Foxconn style bailout for these jobs!!!

BizPoll

Which James Beard Award-nominated chef is Milwaukee's best?

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
David & Goliath

Corporations give startups a leg up

