Colbert Packaging announces leadership transition

Illinois manufacturer moved some operations to Wisconsin in 2016

June 01, 2018, 12:58 PM

Colbert Packaging Corp. announced a series of leadership changes on Thursday as president and chief executive officer Jim Hamilton retires from daily operations.

Gov. Scott Walker at an event announcing Colbert Packaging will move 100 jobs to Wisconsin. Source: Office of Gov. Scott Walker.

Colbert, a Lake Forest, Illinois-based manufacturer of folding cartons and other paperboard products, announced in late 2016 it would move more than 100 jobs to a new facility in Kenosha.

Hamilton joined the company in 1976 and has been president and CEO since 2004. He’s been a board member since 1997 and was named chairman as part of the transition.

John Lackner, Colbert chief operating officer, will replace Hamilton as president while also remaining COO. His position will require him to oversee daily operations, manage sales and marketing and maintain responsibility for the company’s three manufacturing facilities.

Nancy Colbert MacDougall, Colbert’s current chairman and daughter of founder Charles Colbert, will take over for Hamilton as CEO. She will work with Lacker on the company’s direction while maintaining its family culture and independence. She’s worked in her family’s business since 1975 and was named chair in 2009.

“John is a capable leader who has spent his entire career ensuring the highest quality paperboard packaging production. He is committed to operational excellence and customer satisfaction. Nancy grew up with Colbert Packaging and the industry, and she has always remained passionate about ensuring the company’s success,” Hamilton said. “I am confident in this duo’s ability to take the reins and leverage the strengths of our entire leadership team to lead this company into 2020 and beyond.”

