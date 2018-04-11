Chr. Hansen buying Banker Wire building for natural colors HQ

Denmark-based Chr. Hansen is acquiring Banker Wire’s Mukwonago manufacturing facility and plans to convert it into the North American headquarters for is natural colors division, moving work there from its West Allis facility.

Banker Wire announced in February it would be moving to a new, larger facility in Mukwonago by March 2019. The company’s current facility at 600 Perkins Drive is 152,000 square feet located and is located on 20 acres.

A sales price was not immediately disclosed. The facility was assessed at $5.2 million and marketed for $6.75 million.

Chr. Hansen, a global bioscience company, plans to renovate to include production, research and development, application and quality assurance labs, a pilot plant, a dedicated warehouse and sales, marketing and other business functions.

“This is the largest single investment for Natural Colors in recent years and demonstrates our commitment to the important North American market,” says Jacob Vishof Paulsen, acting executive vice president of natural colors division. “Having the whole chain gathered in one place will allow for a fast and agile response to customer needs, supporting Chr. Hansen’s current and future business demands for the next decade – with room to grow.”

The company plans to move into the facility next year and will initially have 70 to 80 employees located there. Alison Nolan, a Chr. Hansen spokeswoman, said the position would be a combination of new and existing positions. The company will add to its headcount in supply chain and maintenance while maintain current production employee levels.

Nolan, said the current facility would likely run out of capacity in the next two years. She added the Mukwonago property will have adequate space to expand to accommodate future growth.