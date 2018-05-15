Caterpillar employee dies following May 10 incident

A 60-year-old Caterpillar employee died Monday after sustaining “traumatic crushing injuries” in a workplace incident at the company’s South Milwaukee facility.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office identified the employee as Steven E. Wade of Oak Creek.

According to the medical examiner’s report, Wade received CPR for about 10 minutes after the incident before being transported to Froedtert Hospital on May 10. He sustained several rib fractures, collapsed lungs, spinal fractures and eventually developed seizures.

He died Monday at 4:05 p.m.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened an investigation into the incident. It is the only enforcement incident OSHA records show for the South Milwaukee facility in the last five years.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of our employee who was involved in an incident in our South Milwaukee facility on May 10,” Lisa Miller, a Caterpillar spokeswoman said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with this employee’s family, friends and co-workers. The company has arranged for counseling to be available to employees who may request it.”

“We strive each day to have a safe workspace for our employees, contractors and visitors,” the statement continued. “Caterpillar is a company firmly committed to protecting the health and safety of its employees at the South Milwaukee facility and at all Caterpillar facilities around the world.”