Briggs recalling 18,000 riding mowers for injury risk

Wauwatosa-based Briggs & Stratton Corp. is recalling more than 18,000 riding lawn mowers because a switch malfunction can increase the risk of injury.

The recall includes Snapper, Simplicity and Massey Ferguson brand riding mowers. Twenty-eight models priced from $1,500 to $13,000 were included in the recall. The mowers were manufactured and distributed by Briggs and were sold at Briggs dealers from August 2016 to January 2018. About 18,000 mowers were sold in the United States and another 300 were sold in Canada.

The reverse-mow option on the mowers can malfunction and allow the mowers to unintentionally mow when being driven in reverse, posing an increased injury risk to bystanders.

The company says consumers should immediately stop using the mowers and contact a Briggs & Stratton dealer to schedule a free repair.

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

Briggs & Stratton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.