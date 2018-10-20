Black Horse Carriers closing Kenosha terminal

Decision eliminates 107 jobs

by

October 19, 2018, 11:39 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/manufacturing-logistics/black-horse-carriers-closing-kenosha-terminal/

Carol Stream, Illinois-based Black Horse Carriers plans to close its Kenosha terminal, eliminating 107 jobs, according to a notice sent to state and local officials.

“The closure has been prompted by the company’s decision to discontinue service at this location,” Nancy Brooks, Black Horse human resources director, wrote in a letter to the Department of Workforce Development and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian.

The terminal is located at 5521 88th Avenue in Kenosha.

The notice covers eight salaried employees, three hourly and 96 interstate-exempt CDL A drivers.

Black Horse, which provides dedicated fleet and private fleet replacement services, expects the closure to be complete by Jan. 22, 2019.

The company has nearly 80 terminals in the U.S., with most located east of the Mississippi River. There are additional terminals located in Milwaukee, Oak Creek, Pewaukee and Pleasant Prairie.

Brooks did not immediately return a call seeking additional comment.

Comments

