Badger Meter sales top $400 million for first time despite slower growth

Net income up 7 percent for the year

by

February 06, 2018, 1:32 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/manufacturing-logistics/badger-meter-sales-top-400-million-for-first-time-despite-slower-growth/

Brown Deer-based Badger Meter Inc. reported more than $400 million in revenue for the first time in company history last year, but executives acknowledged they’d like to see stronger topline growth.

Badger Meter Inc. headquarters

Badger Meter Inc.’s headquarters in Brown Deer.

Revenue was up 2.2 percent for the year to $402.4 million, including a 3.8 percent increase in the fourth quarter to $96.7 million.

Rick Johnson, Badger Meter chief financial officer, said the company is aiming for revenue growth in the high single digits moving forward.

Rich Meeusen, Badger Meter chairman, president and chief executive officer, said growth for the year was hampered by uncertainty around a potential federal infrastructure bill. He said municipalities delayed projects to see if they could get help with funding, noting the Obama administration’s infrastructure investments were “a Santa Claus thing where they were just giving gifts out to the states and the cities.”

Meeusen said the infrastructure investments discussed by the Trump administration have focused more on matching funds from the local level and that’s prompting some projects to move ahead instead of waiting for funding.

“When you look at 2018, we believe we’re going to see a return to normal growth rates,” Meeusen said.

Growth for the year was primarily driven by higher sales of the company’s flow instrumentation projects, which are sold into oil and gas and industrial markets. In the fourth quarter alone that part of the business was up more than 10 percent.

“We are pleased with the rebound in flow instrumentation,” Meeusen said.

Despite the sluggish growth overall, Badger Meter did see a 7 percent increase in net income to $34.6 million for the year. Earnings for the year increased from $1.11 to $1.19 per diluted share.

The fourth quarter included an 18.2 percent increase in earnings to $7.2 million, with earnings up from 21 to 25 cents per diluted share.

Gross margins were up from 36 percent last year to 40.4 percent this year. Johnson said the increase in margins was largely driven by more sales of the company’s higher technology products. He cautioned Badger Meter’s margin can fluctuate from quarter to quarter based on product mix.

“I would not expect to see margins over 40 percent for the year, but they are still going to be strong,” Meeusen said.

The company also saw a benefit from its acquisition of distributor Carolina Meter and Supply. Badger Meter has acquired three of its major distributors since 2014. When it first embarked on the strategy, sales were split evenly between company-owned and non-company-owned distributors. Today, only 20 percent of products are sold through non-Badger Meter owned distributors.

Meeusen said there are still a couple distributors the company would like to buy and one of those deals might happen this year.

Brown Deer-based Badger Meter Inc. reported more than $400 million in revenue for the first time in company history last year, but executives acknowledged they’d like to see stronger topline growth.

Badger Meter Inc. headquarters

Badger Meter Inc.’s headquarters in Brown Deer.

Revenue was up 2.2 percent for the year to $402.4 million, including a 3.8 percent increase in the fourth quarter to $96.7 million.

Rick Johnson, Badger Meter chief financial officer, said the company is aiming for revenue growth in the high single digits moving forward.

Rich Meeusen, Badger Meter chairman, president and chief executive officer, said growth for the year was hampered by uncertainty around a potential federal infrastructure bill. He said municipalities delayed projects to see if they could get help with funding, noting the Obama administration’s infrastructure investments were “a Santa Claus thing where they were just giving gifts out to the states and the cities.”

Meeusen said the infrastructure investments discussed by the Trump administration have focused more on matching funds from the local level and that’s prompting some projects to move ahead instead of waiting for funding.

“When you look at 2018, we believe we’re going to see a return to normal growth rates,” Meeusen said.

Growth for the year was primarily driven by higher sales of the company’s flow instrumentation projects, which are sold into oil and gas and industrial markets. In the fourth quarter alone that part of the business was up more than 10 percent.

“We are pleased with the rebound in flow instrumentation,” Meeusen said.

Despite the sluggish growth overall, Badger Meter did see a 7 percent increase in net income to $34.6 million for the year. Earnings for the year increased from $1.11 to $1.19 per diluted share.

The fourth quarter included an 18.2 percent increase in earnings to $7.2 million, with earnings up from 21 to 25 cents per diluted share.

Gross margins were up from 36 percent last year to 40.4 percent this year. Johnson said the increase in margins was largely driven by more sales of the company’s higher technology products. He cautioned Badger Meter’s margin can fluctuate from quarter to quarter based on product mix.

“I would not expect to see margins over 40 percent for the year, but they are still going to be strong,” Meeusen said.

The company also saw a benefit from its acquisition of distributor Carolina Meter and Supply. Badger Meter has acquired three of its major distributors since 2014. When it first embarked on the strategy, sales were split evenly between company-owned and non-company-owned distributors. Today, only 20 percent of products are sold through non-Badger Meter owned distributors.

Meeusen said there are still a couple distributors the company would like to buy and one of those deals might happen this year.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Where do you usually shop?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The next generation sketches a path for growth at R.A. Smith

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Not your father’s factory
Not your father’s factory

Today’s manufacturing environment is safer, more inclusive, and higher-tech than the past

by Linda Kiedrowski

Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly
Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly

A call to arms (and legs) for southeast Wisconsin businesses and their employees

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

MBBI of Wisconsin Networking and Social Event
Bavarian Bierhaus

02/06/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

Trump's Tax Reform: How Affected Will Your Business Be?
Embassy Suites

02/07/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Investment and Tax Update
Embassy Suites Hotel

02/15/20185:30 pm-7:00 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm