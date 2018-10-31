Area manufacturers see slight uptick in growth, even as demand slows

Business outlook for next six months is split

by

October 31, 2018, 10:41 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/manufacturing-logistics/area-manufacturers-see-slight-uptick-in-growth-even-as-demand-slows/

The manufacturing industry in southeastern Wisconsin saw a slight uptick in growth in October, according to the latest Marquette-ISM Report on Manufacturing, even as survey respondents reported a slowing of demand during the month.

The Milwaukee-area PMI increased from 56.16 in September to 58.21 in October. Any reading above 50 indicates growth and the index has been above 60 in eight of the last 12 months.

Survey respondents indicated they have seen slowing demand and the new orders component dropped from 57 to 52.7. Order backlogs were also down from 56.7 to 50 as companies were able to catch up.

Another respondent said tariffs have resulted in the reshoring of a lot of work, while others said potential pricing adjustments in December are causing uncertainty in demand. Many manufacturers have lamented that tariffs the Trump administration placed on foreign steel and aluminum and many Chinese goods, along with retaliatory tariffs from other countries, have cut into profitability and will lead to higher prices for consumers.

The business outlook in the October report was decidedly mixed with the diffusion index, which attempts to balance positive and negative bias, at 50 percent. Respondents were evenly split between expecting improved, the same or worse business conditions over the next six months.

The employment outlook declined in October, with blue collar dropping from 54.3 to 50.7 and white collar reaching negative territory with a drop from 54.3 to 47.3.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

The manufacturing industry in southeastern Wisconsin saw a slight uptick in growth in October, according to the latest Marquette-ISM Report on Manufacturing, even as survey respondents reported a slowing of demand during the month.

The Milwaukee-area PMI increased from 56.16 in September to 58.21 in October. Any reading above 50 indicates growth and the index has been above 60 in eight of the last 12 months.

Survey respondents indicated they have seen slowing demand and the new orders component dropped from 57 to 52.7. Order backlogs were also down from 56.7 to 50 as companies were able to catch up.

Another respondent said tariffs have resulted in the reshoring of a lot of work, while others said potential pricing adjustments in December are causing uncertainty in demand. Many manufacturers have lamented that tariffs the Trump administration placed on foreign steel and aluminum and many Chinese goods, along with retaliatory tariffs from other countries, have cut into profitability and will lead to higher prices for consumers.

The business outlook in the October report was decidedly mixed with the diffusion index, which attempts to balance positive and negative bias, at 50 percent. Respondents were evenly split between expecting improved, the same or worse business conditions over the next six months.

The employment outlook declined in October, with blue collar dropping from 54.3 to 50.7 and white collar reaching negative territory with a drop from 54.3 to 47.3.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should a new Milwaukee Public Museum be built next to the Mitchell Park Domes?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Guac is good for growth

Good Foods Group thrives with high pressure

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen
Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen

Learn more about the state’s top economic contributor during Manufacturing Month

by Tim Wiora

Health care is a team sport  
Health care is a team sport  

A good “quarterback” should lead the way

by John Brill, MD

Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!
Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!

Make time now for a strong network tomorrow

by Kelly Rudy

Gondola Train creates international export strategy
Gondola Train creates international export strategy

WMEP’s program taps into foreign markets as part of future growth

by Rich Rovito

Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan
Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan

Technology-driven systems make it possible for hackers to shut down entire production lines with one click

by Jason Navarro

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

IndependenceFirst Empower Lunch
Italian Community Center

11/01/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Cash is King Workshop - Financial Coach Max Palzewicz, CPA
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

11/01/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Milwaukee Veterans Business Breakfast
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts

11/05/20188:00 am-10:00 am

CommonBond Communities Affordable Housing Forum
Miller Park

11/06/201811:00 am-1:00 pm