Arandell expanding with facility in Kentucky

Menomonee Falls-based Arandell Corp. is expanding its capacity by adding a facility in Walton, Kentucky, the company announced Monday.

The newly acquired facility will also give the company expanded capabilities to “remain nimble, flexible and responsive to the evolving needs of our customers,” said Bradley Hoffman, Arandell president and chief executive officer.

Having a second facility will give the company new capabilities and back-up capacity in tabloid-size printing, double-web output, press-pasting and rotary trimming, aqueous coating, eight-color printing, log delivery system, perfect binding and poly bagging.

The company says it will continue to focus on color-critical, time-sensitive projects requiring co-mailing services and will be adding another co-mailer machine to its Menomonee Falls operations by fall.

The Kentucky plant will help expand Arandell’s services for business-to-business customers, the company said. It did not specify any new hiring that would be spurred by the addition or the size of the operation.

Arandell also announced a new strategic partnership with Itasca, Illinois-based Continental Web Press. The partnership will allow Arandell to expand its capabilities into additional direct mail products and formats, including variable data printing, digital printing and press delivered products.

“We are excited to build on Arandell’s tradition of excellence to create new opportunities for growth – for the company, our customers and our suppliers,” Hoffman said. “We are proud to be investing in, and leading this expansion of the business through the addition of significant new assets, both in Wisconsin and in Kentucky.”