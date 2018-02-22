Amazon planning sorting facility in Sussex

Online retailer Amazon has leased a former Quad/Graphics warehouse in the village of Sussex and is planning to open a sorting facility there.

Amazon has submitted plans to the village to occupy 114,425 square feet of a 192,000-square-foot building at N53 W24700 Corporate Circle.

Operations will include sorting packages, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The site currently has 221 parking stalls and Amazon is requesting to add 336 more stalls for a total of 557 to accommodate 227 employees for the largest shift.

The village plan commission will vote on the proposal March 20.

“We’re very excited to have this facility utilized and to have Amazon coming to the village,” said Village Administrator Jeremy Smith.

Amazon already has a significant presence in southeastern Wisconsin with its 1.1 million-square-foot fulfillment center and 500,000-square-foot distribution center in Kenosha, plus an Amazon Prime Now hub in Milwaukee.

The Sussex building was originally built for Huffy Sports, Smith said. For several years, Quad/Graphics has used it for QuadMed operations and paper storage.

After Quad/Graphics sold QuadTech, its equipment research and design business, to St. Louis-based Baldwin Technology Co. Inc. in December, the company consolidated its Sussex locations into its main campus, Smith said.