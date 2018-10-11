Acieta moves into larger, renovated headquarters

Robotic systems integrator Acieta LLC has moved from Pewaukee to a new, larger headquarters facility in Waukesha.

Previously located in a 16,000-square-foot building at N27 W23750 Paul Road in Pewaukee, Acieta invested $1 million in the renovation and buildout of its new 25,000-square-foot building at N25 W23790 Commerce Circle, Suite F, in Waukesha.

“The largest thing was the demand for space—we just needed more shop space,” said Steve Alexander, vice president of operations at Acieta. “The layout is much more desirable for us to be able to lay systems out.”

The size of the manufacturing shop has increased from 6,000 square feet at the Pewaukee facility to 16,000 square feet at the Waukesha building.

Acieta’s growth is being driven by the increasing adoption of automation and robotics by manufacturers, and the resulting demand for its products. Some of that demand comes from the difficulty manufacturers have had in finding employees to fill roles, so they turn to automation instead, Alexander said.

“Customers come to us with a need to move a part from point A to point B, and we come up with a solution,” he said.

The Waukesha-based company also has a location in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Acieta has a total of 145 employees, 45 of whom are based at the headquarters, and it is constantly seeking new employees, Alexander said. Among the company’s automation clients are Harley-Davidson Inc., Kohler Co., Briggs & Stratton Corp. and Cargill Inc. Its annual revenue is about $35 million.

Leading the changes is Robert Komljenovic, who last year became chairman and chief executive officer of Acieta when W. Kent Lorenz retired from the roles.

The new facility is an open concept design, which Alexander said has already improved communication and collaboration among the engineers. There are huddle areas, smaller conference rooms equipped with technology, a workout room and other amenities in the new space.

As Acieta faces its own challenges finding employees to fill open roles, it has worked to create a culture and environment that appeals to all generations, Alexander said. It offers a flexible schedule that runs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and employees can work the hours they prefer.

“We’re not a punchcard type of place,” he said.

Acieta is holding an open house today at the new headquarters.