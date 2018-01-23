ACCO Brands closing Pleasant Prairie distribution center

Illinois-based ACCO Brands plans to permanently close its Pleasant Prairie distribution center, eliminating 26 jobs, according to a notice sent to state and local officials Monday.

The 100,000-square-foot leased facility at 10303 80th Ave. is one of seven distribution and manufacturing facilities the company has in North America. Based just across the state line in Lake Zurich, ACCO Brands is one of the world’s largest designers, marketers and manufacturers of business, academic and consumer products.

The company’s brands include Artline, At-A-Glance, Five Star, Swingline and Mead. Revenue in 2016 was $1.56 billion and it was up 23 percent through the first three quarters of 2017. Net income, however, was down 35 percent to $57.7 million.

ACCO did not specify why it is closing the Pleasant Prairie facility. The closing is expected to take place May 31 with the first job cuts starting March 23.

The positions are not represented by any union.