5 minutes with… Jerry Franke

Former Wispark executive discusses his next project.

by

July 23, 2018, 4:51 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/manufacturing-logistics/5-minutes-with-jerry-franke/

Franke
Credit: Lila Aryan Photography

Jerry Franke retired in June from Wispark LLC, the real estate development subsidiary of Milwaukee-based WEC Energy Group where he had spent 30 years, the last 18 of which he was president.

Under Franke’s leadership, Wispark developed LakeView Corporate Park in Pleasant Prairie, Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek and several other projects.

In a recent interview with BizTimes Milwaukee reporter Corrinne Hess, Franke discussed his latest project: working with Racine County to develop enough housing for Foxconn Technology Group employees. 

Building for the future

“What we are seeing in Racine and the surrounding villages is there hasn’t been any market rate, multi-family housing built in any year starting with a ‘2.’  And that’s at a time when it has been the hottest sector in southeastern Wisconsin.

“So one of the things we are doing is the Racine County Executive (Jonathan Delagrave) and Jenny Trick (executive director of Racine County Economic Development Corp.) has put together a team looking at areas that can support development. We are also looking at the types of areas that have been developed in suburban Milwaukee and northern Illinois so we can take this to municipalities and show them why multi-family housing is important and try to debunk some of the myths, like more kids are in apartments, and let them see the value of this type of development. “

Taking it on the road

“We’re going to be going on the road this summer to try to convince the municipalities that they need to embrace these projects. Otherwise, (residents) will go to adjacent areas, such as Somers, Oak Creek, and Jonathan really wants the development to occur in Racine.

“We will work with some local realtors, but right now we are still putting some base maps together to show where development can occur with the least impact on the municipality. If we are not proactive, developers will come in with the least costly site, which often times ends up being the most costly site for the municipality to serve. We are trying to get a balance.”

Educated guesses

“Because of the highly speculative nature of the (Foxconn) plan right now, it has kind of got to work its way through this Foxconn bubble, as I call it.

“Foxconn announced a very aggressive schedule. It doesn’t really allow a lot of time to talk about the peripheral impacts. And that is something we are trying to get a handle on.” ν

Franke
Credit: Lila Aryan Photography

Jerry Franke retired in June from Wispark LLC, the real estate development subsidiary of Milwaukee-based WEC Energy Group where he had spent 30 years, the last 18 of which he was president.

Under Franke’s leadership, Wispark developed LakeView Corporate Park in Pleasant Prairie, Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek and several other projects.

In a recent interview with BizTimes Milwaukee reporter Corrinne Hess, Franke discussed his latest project: working with Racine County to develop enough housing for Foxconn Technology Group employees. 

Building for the future

“What we are seeing in Racine and the surrounding villages is there hasn’t been any market rate, multi-family housing built in any year starting with a ‘2.’  And that’s at a time when it has been the hottest sector in southeastern Wisconsin.

“So one of the things we are doing is the Racine County Executive (Jonathan Delagrave) and Jenny Trick (executive director of Racine County Economic Development Corp.) has put together a team looking at areas that can support development. We are also looking at the types of areas that have been developed in suburban Milwaukee and northern Illinois so we can take this to municipalities and show them why multi-family housing is important and try to debunk some of the myths, like more kids are in apartments, and let them see the value of this type of development. “

Taking it on the road

“We’re going to be going on the road this summer to try to convince the municipalities that they need to embrace these projects. Otherwise, (residents) will go to adjacent areas, such as Somers, Oak Creek, and Jonathan really wants the development to occur in Racine.

“We will work with some local realtors, but right now we are still putting some base maps together to show where development can occur with the least impact on the municipality. If we are not proactive, developers will come in with the least costly site, which often times ends up being the most costly site for the municipality to serve. We are trying to get a balance.”

Educated guesses

“Because of the highly speculative nature of the (Foxconn) plan right now, it has kind of got to work its way through this Foxconn bubble, as I call it.

“Foxconn announced a very aggressive schedule. It doesn’t really allow a lot of time to talk about the peripheral impacts. And that is something we are trying to get a handle on.” ν

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should electric scooters be legal for use on public streets in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mid-year Economic Forecast: Trump rocks the boat

Uses tariffs to challenge U.S. trade partners

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Spooked by rising interest rates?
Spooked by rising interest rates?

Caution is best action

by Robert J. Makowski, Jr.

Four levers that help you reach financial goals
Four levers that help you reach financial goals

Professional tips to improve the results from your investments

by Dave Spano

Population health analytics leads to better care for employees
Population health analytics leads to better care for employees

Certain populations share interrelated conditions that influence lifelong health

by Aundrea Price

Four cash flow tools for small businesses
Four cash flow tools for small businesses

Benefits of cash flow management tools include saving you time and money

by Kim Preston

Travel with a healthy peace of mind
Travel with a healthy peace of mind

Understand your health insurance coverages before you travel

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: GenNext
Milwaukee Athletic Club

10/11/201812:00 am

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

Schenck's Summer Open House
Schenck

07/26/20181:00 pm-5:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm

WBDC Connect & Celebrate: Milwaukee
Italian Community Center

07/31/20181:30 pm-6:30 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm