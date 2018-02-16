von Briesen & Roper to expand office space downtown

Milwaukee law firm von Briesen & Roper s.c. is expanding its office space in the 411 East Wisconsin Center at 411 E. Wisconsin Ave. in downtown Milwaukee, and has extended its lease there through 2028.

The company is adding 18,000 square feet of space, and will have a total of 96,000 square feet in the building. von Briesen previously occupied floors 9, 10, 11 and part of 12. It will now occupy the entirety of floors 8, 9, 10 and 11.

The expansion was driven by von Briesen’s addition in January of 70 employees from two Milwaukee law firms, Peterson, Johnson & Murray S.C. and Levine & Bazelon S.C. About 18 attorneys and associated staff will join the Milwaukee office as a result of the transaction.

“This agreement allows us space to grow while consolidating all of our downtown Milwaukee lawyers,” said Randall Crocker, president and chief executive officer of von Briesen. “Our location is the center of Milwaukee’s commercial and legal district with convenient parking, access to the federal courthouse, the Pfister and the historic Milwaukee Club. The 411 Building is a great building for now and the future. We were the first tenant to occupy the building in 1985 and we are delighted to extend our occupancy for the next 10 years.”

The 411 building is owned by Middleton Partners. Jim Cavanaugh and Alyssa Geisler of CBRE represented Middleton and Matt Hunter of CBRE advised von Briesen in the transaction.

von Briesen now has 192 attorneys at 11 offices in Wisconsin, Illinois and New York. The Wisconsin offices are in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Mequon, Hartland, Madison, Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay and Oshkosh.