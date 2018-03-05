von Briesen extends downtown Milwaukee lease

March 05, 2018, 3:18 AM

Milwaukee law firm von Briesen & Roper s.c has expanded its office space in the 411 East Wisconsin Center at 411 E. Wisconsin Ave. in downtown Milwaukee, and extended its lease there through 2028.

The company is adding 18,000 square feet of space, and will have a total of 96,000 square feet in the building. The expansion is driven by von Briesen’s addition in January of 70 employees from two Milwaukee law firms, Peterson, Johnson & Murray S.C. and Levine & Bazelon S.C.

“This agreement allows us space to grow while consolidating all of our downtown Milwaukee lawyers,” said Randall Crocker, president and chief executive officer of von Briesen. “Our location is the center of Milwaukee’s commercial and legal district with convenient parking, access to the federal courthouse, the Pfister and the historic Milwaukee Club.”

von Briesen now has 192 attorneys at 11 offices in Wisconsin, Illinois and New York. The Wisconsin offices are in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Mequon, Hartland, Madison, Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay and Oshkosh.

Address: 411 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee

Owner: Middleton Partners

Lessee: von Briesen & Roper s.c.

Agreement: Lease extension through 2028.

