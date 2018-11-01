Morgan Legal Group merges with Chicago firm

Combined law practice headquartered in Milwaukee

by

November 01, 2018, 12:57 PM

Geoff Morgan

Milwaukee law firm Morgan Legal Group LLC has merged with Chicago firm Fairchild Law Offices LLC. The combination of professional firms closed today.

The merged firm, Fairchild Morgan Law, is headquartered in Milwaukee. Morgan Legal’s four employees and Fairchild Law’s six employees have been retained at their existing offices in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward, downtown Chicago and Lake Forest, Illinois. The combined firm has eight attorneys.

Morgan Legal was a boutique firm established in 2015 by Geoff Morgan, who had been chair of the business group at Michael Best in Milwaukee, where he worked for 22 years.

Fairchild Law Offices was established in 2010 by Jessica Fairchild, who had been a corporate attorney at Sidley Austin in Chicago.

Jessica Fairchild

Morgan and Fairchild frequently referred cases to each other, and eventually decided to join forces, Morgan said.

“For a few years, we did cross-referral work back and forth, but then as we started to get some indications of interest from larger firms…we started thinking, ‘Gosh, if we combined, there are tons of small boutique litigation firms, but there are very few corporate firms,’” he said.

Fairchild Morgan Law will focus on complex business transactions, such as foreign joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, Morgan said. He touted the boutique firm’s relative affordability versus larger firms.

“The business is really fairly evenly split between Wisconsin and Illinois,” Morgan said. “Our sweet spot are private companies and smaller public companies.”

