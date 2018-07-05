Lawsuit involving Irgens, former partners settled

Breach of contract case decided in arbitration

by

July 05, 2018, 11:25 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/law/lawsuit-involving-irgens-former-partners-settled/

The breach of contract lawsuit involving Milwaukee-based real estate development company Irgens Partners LLC and two of the firm’s four founding members has been resolved, according to an announcement this week.

Mark Irgens

Keith Redding and Kristine O’Meara filed a lawsuit in Milwaukee County Circuit Court in April 2017 seeking $900,000 from the sale of the Whole Foods building on Milwaukee’s East Side.

The building was sold by Irgens in December 2017 for $22.2 million.

Redding and O’Meara claimed Irgens Partners was not following through on separation agreements made at the time they left the firm in in 2006 and 2012, respectively.

Irgens said the lawsuit was a “greed-induced attempt by Ms. O’Meara and Mr. Redding to sidestep contractual obligations to which they had originally agreed.”

In July 2017, Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge John DiMotto ruled the case would be decided in arbitration.

“Irgens Partners, LLC has resolved all matters with Keith Redding and Kristine O’Meara regarding their interests in real estate that they each acquired during their tenures at the company,” said a joint statement issued by the parties in the lawsuit this week. “All parties are pleased to have this matter resolved.”

Ted Wisnefski, a partner with Michael Best & Friedrich who sent the statement, could not be reached for further comment.

