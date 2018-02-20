Law firm moving from Walker’s Point to The Brewery complex

Rose & deJong S.C. will lease space at The Factory Office Suites

February 20, 2018, 12:48 PM

Rendering of The Forty Two by Rinka Chung Architecture.

Milwaukee law firm Rose & deJong S.C. is moving to The Factory Office Suites at The Brewery Complex downtown.

The 15-person firm moved out of its long-time Walker’s Point home, at 161 S. 1st St., into temporary space on the 23rd floor of 411 E. Wisconsin Ave., while the new office is being constructed.

The move to The Brewery complex is expected to take place in summer.

The Factory Office Suites is part of The Forty Two, a mixed-use building that will include office and retail space, an onsite fitness center, spa, coffee bar, and an open-space community lounge with shared conference rooms. The two-story, 175,968-square-foot building was the Pabst shipping center building, also known as Building 42. The building is located southwest of West Juneau Avenue and North 8th Street.

The 7,667-square-foot space for Rose & deJong will be double the size of the firm’s current office, said managing partner Robert deJong. The firm will have access to MKE Brewing’s new brewery, a Pizza Man restaurant, and a catering venue with roof-top access.

“The new space provides a flexible cool environment for our growing practice,” deJong said.

Parking, the Pabst neighborhood and access to the Bucks arena were also taken into consideration when the firm was looking for new space, deJong said.

“I give credit to Scott Lurie, MKE Brewing and Rinka Chung (architects) for making this project happen,” deJong said.

The Forty Two is being developed by Lurie’s investment group, Bull & A Boy LLC.

Rendering of The Forty Two by Rinka Chung Architecture.

