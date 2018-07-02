Harley lawyer leaves to become Rev Group general counsel

Previous general counsel leaving with closure of Miami office

by

July 02, 2018, 10:39 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/law/harley-lawyer-leaves-to-become-rev-group-general-counsel/

Rev Group Inc. named Stephen Boettinger, who had been a lawyer for Harley-Davidson, as its general counsel on Friday, continuing the company’s expansion of its Milwaukee corporate presence.

Boettinger replaces Pam Krop, who is leaving Rev Group after the company closed its Miami office. Krop will stay on in an advisory capacity through Sept. 30 and will be available on a consulting basis through Sept. 30, 2019.

Rev Group, which moved its headquarters from Orlando to Milwaukee in 2016, announced earlier this year it would close its Miami office as part of a restructuring effort. Tim Sullivan, Rev Group chief executive officer, said the company would grow its Milwaukee workforce from 110 to 200 in the next 12 months, even as the company’s overall headcount decreases.

Boettinger joins Rev Group from Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson Inc., where he was most recently assistant general counsel. He joined Harley in 2003 and held positions supporting sales, marketing, engineering, procurement and manufacturing. He spent four years at Foley and Lardner before joining Harley.

Boettinger also spent six years working at Bethlehem Steel in operations and engineering. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Notre Dame, an MBA from the University of Indiana, Northwest and a law degree from Notre Dame Law School.

Rev Group Inc. named Stephen Boettinger, who had been a lawyer for Harley-Davidson, as its general counsel on Friday, continuing the company’s expansion of its Milwaukee corporate presence.

Boettinger replaces Pam Krop, who is leaving Rev Group after the company closed its Miami office. Krop will stay on in an advisory capacity through Sept. 30 and will be available on a consulting basis through Sept. 30, 2019.

Rev Group, which moved its headquarters from Orlando to Milwaukee in 2016, announced earlier this year it would close its Miami office as part of a restructuring effort. Tim Sullivan, Rev Group chief executive officer, said the company would grow its Milwaukee workforce from 110 to 200 in the next 12 months, even as the company’s overall headcount decreases.

Boettinger joins Rev Group from Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson Inc., where he was most recently assistant general counsel. He joined Harley in 2003 and held positions supporting sales, marketing, engineering, procurement and manufacturing. He spent four years at Foley and Lardner before joining Harley.

Boettinger also spent six years working at Bethlehem Steel in operations and engineering. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Notre Dame, an MBA from the University of Indiana, Northwest and a law degree from Notre Dame Law School.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How are President Trump's tariffs affecting your company?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mowing a new path

Briggs & Stratton innovates to adapt to market shifts

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners
Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners

Pharmacy benefit managers have failed to control prescription costs for too long

by Jim Mueller

Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home
Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home

Manufacturers could fulfill socialization needs for hired independent contractors

by Kelly Rudy

Three keys to successful wellness programs
Three keys to successful wellness programs

Increase employee health through engagement and participation

by Korina Konkol

Health care industry is transforming through data analytics
Health care industry is transforming through data analytics

Data collection, analysis and application are changing the overall health care landscape

by Aundrea Price

How you pay bills and receive payments is changing fast for businesses
How you pay bills and receive payments is changing fast for businesses

Essential questions for smooth operations and to optimize working capital

by Steven Clark

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20187:30 am-9:30 am

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

IBAW presents Rob Lewis of Lewis Station Winery
Wisconsin Club

07/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am