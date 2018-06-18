Former Johnson Controls tax lawyer sentenced to 32 months in prison

Scott Hess pleaded guilty following 15-year fraud scheme

by

June 18, 2018, 1:59 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/law/former-johnson-controls-tax-lawyer-sentenced-to-32-months-in-prison/

A former tax attorney at Johnson Controls Inc. who worked with a law school classmate to embezzle nearly $4.5 million from the company was sentenced to 32 months in prison on Friday.

Scott Hess, of Menomonee Falls, pleaded guilty earlier this year to the scheme, which played out over 15 years. According to court documents, Hess worked with a Craig Hilborn, a personal injury and product liability attorney in Michigan, beginning in 2000 to bill the company for work Hess had done and split the payments.

Johnson Controls paid out nearly $4.5 million of the $4.7 million Hilborn billed the company for. Hess received two-thirds of the money. Hilborn, who has also entered a guilty plea and awaits sentencing later this year, received the other third.

Hess had a similar scheme in place for a number of years with an ex-girlfriend, although Johnson Controls was not able to differentiate between valid and fraudulent payments in that case.

According to court documents, Hess used the money to invest in stocks and purchase tens of thousands of dollars of guns. He also admitted to falsifying expense reports to cover his personal purchase of ammunition, clothing, gift cards and travel to a Major League Baseball All Star game.

According to the prosecutor’s sentencing memo, Hess admitted his involvement when JCI discovered the scheme, but claimed it started in 2008 and that he only received half of the money. He did agree to make a voluntary restitution payment of $2.3 million before the criminal case was filed. He’s agreed to pay another $680,000 in restitution.

Hess’ cooperation led the government to seek a sentence below federal sentencing guidelines, which called for 51 to 63 months of imprisonment. Prosecutors and Hess’ attorney asked for a 33 month sentence.

 

A former tax attorney at Johnson Controls Inc. who worked with a law school classmate to embezzle nearly $4.5 million from the company was sentenced to 32 months in prison on Friday.

Scott Hess, of Menomonee Falls, pleaded guilty earlier this year to the scheme, which played out over 15 years. According to court documents, Hess worked with a Craig Hilborn, a personal injury and product liability attorney in Michigan, beginning in 2000 to bill the company for work Hess had done and split the payments.

Johnson Controls paid out nearly $4.5 million of the $4.7 million Hilborn billed the company for. Hess received two-thirds of the money. Hilborn, who has also entered a guilty plea and awaits sentencing later this year, received the other third.

Hess had a similar scheme in place for a number of years with an ex-girlfriend, although Johnson Controls was not able to differentiate between valid and fraudulent payments in that case.

According to court documents, Hess used the money to invest in stocks and purchase tens of thousands of dollars of guns. He also admitted to falsifying expense reports to cover his personal purchase of ammunition, clothing, gift cards and travel to a Major League Baseball All Star game.

According to the prosecutor’s sentencing memo, Hess admitted his involvement when JCI discovered the scheme, but claimed it started in 2008 and that he only received half of the money. He did agree to make a voluntary restitution payment of $2.3 million before the criminal case was filed. He’s agreed to pay another $680,000 in restitution.

Hess’ cooperation led the government to seek a sentence below federal sentencing guidelines, which called for 51 to 63 months of imprisonment. Prosecutors and Hess’ attorney asked for a 33 month sentence.

 

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What are you most looking forward to attending at the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Big Cheese

Third-generation leader heads Sargento

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Destination: Workspace – variety matters
Destination: Workspace – variety matters

Top drivers for workplace design

by Stephanie Anderson

How to find quality healthcare
How to find quality healthcare

Using high-quality providers is key to solving high health costs

by Jim Mueller

Load up on these apps for a healthy summer
Load up on these apps for a healthy summer

Anthem experts recommend top health-related apps

by Paul Nobile

The typical business loses 5 percent of annual revenues to fraud
The typical business loses 5 percent of annual revenues to fraud

Some important ways you can protect your business

by Kaarin Long

A comprehensive plan makes workplace change easier
A comprehensive plan makes workplace change easier

Ease relocation stress by engaging staff in the planning process

by Stephanie Anderson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Small Business Owners & Entrepreneurs Summit
Ottawa University

06/21/20188:00 am-5:00 pm

Safety Roundtable
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/27/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Summer Fun at the Fest with MBBI
Summerfest Grounds

06/27/20185:30 pm-11:30 pm

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm