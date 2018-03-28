Davis & Kuelthau to absorb Friebert, Finerty & St. John

Six attorneys to join Milwaukee firm

March 28, 2018, 1:18 PM

Josephy Tierney IV

Two Milwaukee-based law firms are set to combine. Davis & Kuelthau S.C. announced today it will absorb Friebert, Finerty & St. John S.C. 

All six attorneys and their four support staff have been hired on by Davis & Kuelthau. Friebert will cease operations on March 29 and all of its employees will begin working at D&K on March 30. Friebert’s office at 330 E. Kilbourn Ave. in downtown Milwaukee will not be retained. All of the attorneys will be based in D&K’s Milwaukee office at 111 E. Kilbourn Ave., and one will also work part-time at D&K’s Green Bay office.

The attorneys hired on from Friebert are: Brian Randall; Christopher Meuler; Lawrence Glusman; M. Andrew Skwierawski; S. Todd Farris; and Ted Warpinski.

Founded in 1971, Friebert specializes in real estate and business law. Among its clients are MillerCoors, Meijer, Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co., Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District and the City of Green Bay.

Davis & Kuelthau was founded in 1967 and specializes in business law. It has 120 employees, 70 of them attorneys, based out of offices in Milwaukee, Brookfield and Green Bay. Real estate and business law are among D&K’s core practice areas, so the acquisition is expected to expand the firm’s offerings to its clients. The firm has been expanding, adding 20 new attorneys over the past two years.

“We are very excited to welcome this respected group of attorneys and staff to our team,” said Joseph Tierney IV, president of Davis & Kuelthau. “Several of us have personally known and/or worked with this team for many years. The synergy between our firms in serving Wisconsin businesses, municipalities and individuals further solidifies our foundation as a competitive business law firm in Wisconsin and beyond.”

“Our Friebert team has practiced together for the majority of our legal careers and have continued the tradition of offering creative and effective legal services established by the firm’s founders,” said Lawrence Glusman, corporate, finance and real estate attorney at Friebert. “We are joining a firm with an excellent reputation that enables us to carry on our mission while expanding our value via a broader array of service capabilities and enabling us to offer the full spectrum of support to our clients while maintaining the efficient, personalized service that clients expect and deserve.”

