Wisconsin International Trade Conference is next week

International trade is a hot topic right now as President Donald Trump makes aggressive moves to shake-up U.S. trade policy.

For area business leaders seeking insight on international trade issues and best practices, the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce’s World Trade Association will host the annual Wisconsin International Trade Conference on Wednesday, May 9, at the Wisconsin Center, 400 W. Wisconsin Ave., in downtown Milwaukee.

Click here to register for the conference, and for more information. The cost to attend is $195 for WTA members and $250 for non WTA members. Discount tickets, costing $100, are available for first-time conference attendees on a limited basis.

The conference will include the presentation of the Governor’s Export Awards (click here for a list of the semifinalists), including a panel discussion moderated by Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch. Gov. Scott Walker has also been invited to attend.

The morning sessions at the conference will include roundtable discussions with international trade experts, a session on federal tax code changes and a session on global e-commerce.

Elizabeth Erin Walsh, the assistant secretary for global markets and director general for the U.S. and foreign commercial service, of the U.S. Department of Commerce International Trade Association, will be the featured speaker during lunch.

Topics covered during the afternoon sessions will include: compliance, transportation and creative growth strategies.

Wisconsin International Trade Conference is sponsored by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., SEKO Logistics, M.E. Dey & Co., Pilot Freight Services, Johnson Controls and InSinkErator. BizTimes Media is the media sponsor.